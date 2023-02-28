ADS Services – Power Chokes™ and Sayatva™ Sign Global Exclusive Agreement

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADS Services, LLC (“ADS”) and Sayatva™ LLC have entered into a Global Agreement where Sayatva™ and ADS’ leading pressure control brand, Power Chokes™, will work together to supply equipment and systems to the pressure control market globally.

Power Chokes™, a division of ADS, provides patented and cost-effective pressure control solutions for the oil & gas drilling, completion and production markets.

Sayatva™ provides turnkey solutions for the global oil and gas drilling and production markets with its superior High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) valve technology.

Charlie Orbell, CEO of ADS, stated “The Sayatva™ team’s significant history in the design and manufacture of gate valves over the past 15 years enables two leading pressure control technology companies to come together to offer a unique solution to the industry. This new commercial partnership, where we will have forging and certified in-country manufacturing facilities across the US, Middle East and Southeast Asia, provides Power Chokes™ clients with greater support for their current installed base. This partnership also means that Power Chokes™ can offer a much broader scope of product offerings at highly competitive prices and market-leading quality. Our combined offering will allow us to offer complete choke & kill manifold solutions, managed pressure drilling (“MPD”) manifold solutions, standpipe manifolds and a multitude of well test and production offerings."

"Our shared objective in this agreement is to provide clients with a high quality and comprehensive pressure control offering, for all global markets, by combining our ability to innovate and utilizing the end-to-end manufacturing capabilities available at strategic locations worldwide. We are very excited to partner with Charlie Orbell and the ADS Power Chokes™ team," commented Gaya Ragavan, CTO of Sayatva.™

About ADS Services:

ADS Services, LLC provides industry-leading technology, products and services for critical pressure control in the oil & gas industry. For over 30 years, Power Chokes™, a division of ADS, has been providing the industry with patented choke systems, pressure relief valves, and drilling-related controls and automation solutions. SHIELD Pressure Control™, another division of ADS, serves the onshore US and Middle Eastern markets with highly efficient and patented managed pressure drilling (“MPD”) systems. Based in Houston (TX) and Midland (TX), the ADS management team is comprised of several industry-leading experts in drilling automation and MPD technology.

About SAYATVA™:

Sayatva™ is a leading provider of High-Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) equipment including, but not limited to, valves, choke and kill manifolds, and other well control equipment. The global experience and track record of the Sayatva™ management and technical team, coupled with the extensive manufacturing capabilities, provide the industry with the access to latest technology and solutions.