Iterative Health Accelerates Clinical Trial Recruitment Through Partnership with Florida Research Institute

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iterative Health, a pioneer in precision-medicine technologies for gastroenterology, announced today that it has partnered with Florida Research Institute (FRI), a leader in gastroenterology and hepatology research, to bring its AI-Recruitment (AIR) technology to the Florida region to standardize endoscopic scoring and give patients better access to more precise therapeutics by way of clinical trials. The implementation of AIR will aid in the recruitment of patients to clinical trials focused on advancing therapies for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The two organizations will help to democratize access to novel IBD therapeutics for all patients, regardless of where they receive care.

“ We’re thrilled to partner with Iterative Health in order to advance patient care and increase access to clinical trials for patients in Florida,” said Dr. Souvik Sarkar, Principal Investigator and Medical Director at Florida Research Institute. “ AIR will streamline the clinical trial identification process, increasing patients’ ability to participate in trials that may ultimately lead to better treatments and care. Both organizations are passionate about reducing healthcare disparities, and together, we look forward to helping democratize GI care.”

Florida Research Institute brings advanced therapies to those struggling with liver and gastrointestinal diseases and provides advanced patient care through a highly skilled team of more than twenty clinical research professionals. FRI was founded by Florida Digestive Health Specialists, one of the largest single-specialty gastroenterology networks in the state, and is connected to a library of thousands of local, pre-vetted, eligible potential clinical trial participants. The database has allowed the organization to conduct a multitude of trials in various therapeutic areas and work toward their mission with a state-of-the-art research program.

“ Our ultimate mission at Iterative Health is to use computer vision-based technology to reduce disparities in healthcare, and we’re excited to collaborate with an organization like FRI that has a shared goal,” said Scott Lish, VP of Network Expansion at Iterative Health. “ This partnership with Dr. Sarkar and his network of gastroenterologists, combined with our existing relationships with leading pharmaceutical manufacturers to support their active clinical trials, will accelerate the development process of novel IBD therapeutics and improve patient access.”

“ With this partnership, we’ll be able to utilize AIR technology in our practice, and when combined with our cutting-edge research program this will enable us to advance medicine and GI care for years to come,” says Dr. Brent Murchie, IBD specialist at FRI. “ Clinical trials are necessary for the development of new treatments, and we’ll be able to more quickly and accurately identify potential participants for trials, improving and optimizing our clinical trial capabilities.”

To learn more about Iterative Health and AI-Recruitment, visit the company’s website: https://iterative.health/

About Iterative Health

Iterative Health is pioneering the use of artificial intelligence-based precision medicine in gastroenterology (GI), with the aim of helping to optimize clinical trials investigating treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and improving the accuracy of colorectal cancer screenings. We use advanced machine learning and computer vision to interpret endoscopic images along with other types of data, helping clinicians to better assess patients with potential GI problems. This gives practitioners enhanced capabilities in the detection, annotation, disease scoring and treatment of GI related diseases.

The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with offices across the United States.

About Florida Research Institute

Florida Research Institute (FRI) strives to bring advanced therapies to those in need while providing excellent patient care. Located in Lakewood Ranch, FL, FRI is a global leader in gastroenterology and hepatology research with a highly skilled team of more than 20 clinical research professionals.

FRI was founded in 2015 by Florida Digestive Health Specialists, one of the largest single-specialty gastroenterology networks in the state. This connection gives us a built-in database of thousands of potential local subjects and has allowed us to conduct a multitude of trials in various therapeutic areas.

We have developed a strong reputation for quality research, and we pride ourselves on our industry track record of providing sponsors and CROs with quality data, timely responses, high retention rates and a low screen failure rate. Our state-of-the-art research program will advance medicine for years to come. Learn more at FloridaResearchInst.com.

About Florida Digestive Health Specialists

Florida Digestive Health Specialists strives to exceed your expectations as a trusted and valued provider for all digestive health services. It is our goal to provide unprecedented, compassionate care for comprehensive gastroenterology issues including Crohn’s, acid reflux, colitis, hemorrhoids, constipation, IBS and more.

Our nationally acclaimed gastroenterologists include published authors and lecturers who are continually honored with Top Doctors awards and recognized in professional publications. Together, our physicians and staff strive to provide personalized, advanced treatment for all your digestive health needs. Learn more at FDHS.com.