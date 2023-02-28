Industry Leaders Axis Communications and Genetec Introduce New Game-Changing Access Control Solution

Axis network door controllers Powered by Genetec is an enterprise-grade solution that combines the latest in hardware and software innovation. The all-in-one offering has Genetec™ access control software running directly on Axis network door controllers, providing easy deployment, maintenance and enhanced cybersecurity. (Featured from left to right, AXIS A1610 and A1210 Network Door Controllers Powered by Genetec and Synergis™ access control software display interface.) (Graphic: Business Wire)

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With access control as a cornerstone of physical security, and today’s businesses requiring more advanced tools, Axis Communications and Genetec Inc.—leaders in network technologies for security, operations and business intelligence—have partnered to introduce an industry-first, enterprise-level access control solution. Axis Powered by Genetec combines Axis network door controllers and Genetec access control software into an all-in-one solution that offers easy deployment, maintenance and scalability along with enhanced cybersecurity for end users and system integrators alike.

By unifying Axis’s next-generation AXIS A1210 and A1610 Network Door Controllers with Genetec’s powerful IP-based SynergisTM access control software, customers not only benefit from reduced installation time and hardware costs. They also attain enterprise-level control features, immediate access to hardware and software enhancements, and cybersecurity updates from both Axis and Genetec directly through Genetec Synergis. This new architecture unites the new door controllers seamlessly with Synergis via AXIS Camera Application Platform (ACAP) to enable real-time monitoring of events and alarms, advanced cardholder and access management and comprehensive reporting.

“Axis introduced the first non-proprietary, open IP-based access controller to the market a decade ago, with the vision of creating more intelligent, interoperable systems,” said Fredrik Nilsson, VP, Americas, Axis Communications. “Since then, our commitment to innovating physical access control solutions, and partnering with the industry’s best, hasn’t wavered. We recently introduced unified video management and access control for small to medium businesses with AXIS Camera Station Secure Entry. Now, with our valued long-time partner Genetec, we’re proud to launch a powerful enterprise-grade solution that integrates our door controllers with Genetec’s best-in-class access control software.”

“Axis and Genetec share a trusted partnership based on a long history of collaboration and development ingenuity,” stated Michel Chalouhi, Vice President of Global Sales at Genetec Inc. “We are proud to work with Axis as the premier partner in our new Powered by Genetec program. Our shared focus on delivering powerful and creative solutions to meet customer needs has underpinned the development of this sophisticated enterprise-level access control technology delivered in a streamlined, easy-to-acquire-and-deploy offering.”

The partnership between Axis and Genetec provides a flexible, user-friendly solution that allows integrators to benefit from easy-to-deploy high-quality hardware pre-loaded with one of the industry’s most innovative access control software, removing friction associated with traditional software/hardware integrations. Moreover, users will benefit from continuous delivery of product and firmware improvements, new features, and important cybersecurity updates – all from two of the industry’s leading innovators. Together, the Axis – Genetec partnership offers the ability to expand a system easily, economically and step-by-step—helping end users scale as their physical security needs evolve.

The Axis Powered by Genetec network door controllers will be featured in Axis booth #14051 and Genetec booth #20045 at ISC West, The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas, NV, March 29-31, 2023. Product will be available via the Genetec Certified network of channel partners in April 2023. For more information about Axis Communications Powered by Genetec network door controllers please visit: www.genetec.com/a/axis-powered-by-genetec

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating solutions for improving security and business performance. As a network technology company and industry leader, Axis offers solutions in video surveillance, access control, intercom, and audio systems. They are enhanced by intelligent analytics applications and supported by high-quality training. Axis has around 4,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with technology and system integration partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984, and the headquarters are in Lund, Sweden​. For more information about Axis, please visit our website www.axis.com.