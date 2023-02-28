Avanzanite Bioscience Partners With Advicenne to Commercialize Sibnayal® For the Treatment of Rare Kidney Disease in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Greece

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avanzanite Bioscience B.V. (“Avanzanite” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company offering end-to-end commercialization and distribution partnerships with research-based biopharmaceutical originators, announced today that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Paris-based specialty pharmaceutical company Advicenne for a medicinal product approved by the European Commission for the treatment of distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA).

Avanzanite’s Founder and CEO, Adam Plich, stated, “Today’s announcement is in lock-step with our purpose – both ethical and economic – of delivering novel medicines to patients suffering from rare diseases into markets across Europe and unlocking revenue potential for Advicenne.” Mr. Plich continued, “Since our formal corporate launch just a couple months ago, today’s announcement with Advicenne further validates our unique business model. With this partnership, we are now safely moving beyond platform validation, into a phase of execution and gaining critical mass through pipeline expansion.”

dRTA is a rare and serious kidney disease in which acid builds up in the blood. This leads to a range of symptoms including hearing loss and stunted growth in children, as well as vomiting, kidney stones and lack of alertness. The disease also causes levels of potassium in the blood to fall, which can lead to muscle weakness and paralysis.

“We too are on a mission of delivering this important new medicine to as many dRTA patients across Europe as possible,” stated Didier Laurens, Chief Executive Officer of Advicenne. “We consider that Avanzanite’s business model is tailor made for companies like Advicenne and will surely help us successfully commercialize our product in European markets where it would have taken time to build expertise with regard to pricing and reimbursement, physician engagement and distribution footprint,” Mr. Laurens concluded.

Avanzanite is advancing discussions with several other biopharmaceutical companies seeking to enter the European market to expand its portfolio breadth. Given the high number of investigational drugs in development for rare diseases, Avanzanite envisions significant opportunity to expand patient access and optimize value creation for originators. Avanzanite sees its near-term growth opportunity in late-stage or approved ultra- or other overlooked orphan medicines. Mr. Plich concluded, “We’ve cracked the code in deciphering this tricky landscape, and now, with Advicenne as a partner, in addition to our initial strategic partnership with SIFI, we are ready to take our transformational model to the next level by bringing new medicines to patients with rare diseases.”

ABOUT AVANZANITE BIOSCIENCE: Avanzanite is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company on a mission to redefine the commercialization of orphan medicines to improve patient access across Europe and beyond. Derived from the word ‘Tanzanite’ – one of the rarest and most underappreciated gemstones on earth – Avanzanite was formed to capitalize on two primary objectives, one economic, and one humanitarian. The economic goal is to offer end-to-end commercialization and distribution partnerships to research-based biopharmaceutical originators to unlock the full value of their orphan medicines in European markets; this is the unique expertise and core competency of the Avanzanite team through its decades of operating experience navigating this area. Equally important, the Company's humanitarian goal stems from its commitment to enabling access to novel medicines for patients who suffer from orphan diseases regardless of where in Europe they live. Go to www.avanzanite.com for additional information.

ABOUT ADVICENNE. Advicenne (Euronext: ALDVI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead product (ADV 7103) has received its Marketing Approval for distal renal tubular acidosis in EU and the UK. ADV 7103 is currently in late-stage development in cystinuria in Europe and in dRTA and cystinuria in the US. Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017, has now been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since its transfer on March 30, 2022. For additional information see: www.advicenne.com