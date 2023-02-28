Mended Hearts & RecoveryPlus.health Collaborate to Expand Accessibility to Critically Effective Cardiac Rehab and Prehab Through National Remote Rehab Platform

ALBANY, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mended Hearts, Inc., the nation’s largest cardiac peer-to-peer support organization, and RecoveryPlus.health, a national pioneer in remote cardiac patient rehab, have announced a new alliance focused on bringing medically prescribed – but often ignored – remote cardiac rehab to millions of patients recovering from heart disease or heart surgery and are unable to visit an out-patient facility.

Through this collaboration, patients with heart disease or other cardiovascular and pulmonary issues – or who are at risk if they don’t make lifestyle changes or seek treatment – will have access to therapies and resources that allow them to maintain and improve their heart health once they return home, avoiding rehospitalizations that are too common in the cardiac patient population. RecoveryPlus.health will be the first national provider of remote cardiac rehab for Mended Hearts® members, with a program that is reimbursable by Medicare and most commercial insurance companies.

The partnership initially consists of these initiatives:

Information about RecoveryPlus.health will appear in several issues of Heartbeat ®, MHI’s quarterly magazine distributed to more than 100,000 members and others in the US.

®, MHI’s quarterly magazine distributed to more than 100,000 members and others in the US. Recovery Plus healthcare professionals including exercise therapists and cardiac care nurses will address multiple chapters of Mended Hearts members across the country to explain the simplicity of the program.

healthcare professionals including exercise therapists and cardiac care nurses will address multiple chapters of Mended Hearts members across the country to explain the simplicity of the program. Co-sponsored content will be developed for social media and other platforms, demonstrating both organizations’ shared mission to scale accessibility to cardiac rehab.

MH members and RP patients will share personal stories and experiences with heart disease, as well as their success based on participation in cardiac rehab.

“Cardiac rehab is an important step for patients on their road to recovery and optimal heart health. It can help improve a patient’s ability to function and their quality of life,” explains Jodi Smith, Program Director for The Mended Hearts, Inc. “Through this partnership we are excited to offer our members easy access to cardiac rehab services from the comfort of their own home.”

“Most patients face mobility or travel challenges that make it difficult to get to an outpatient treatment facility,” says RecoveryPlus.health CEO and Co-Founder Peter Niemi. “They have scheduling, financial or emotional reasons for not leaving home. This partnership with Mended Hearts opens our lifesaving services to this vast network of those with heart disease and advances our mission to scale access to cardiac rehab for those who need it most.” He added that Mended Hearts members will be the first to access RecoveryPlus.health’s upcoming free cardiac rehab app.

Plans are also underway to create a special co-sponsored education module for healthcare professionals about remote cardiac care, and information to support individual hospitals’ efforts for their heart patients.

About The Mended Hearts, Inc.

The Mended Hearts, Inc. (MHI) is the world’s largest peer-to-peer cardiovascular patient support network with nearly 100,000 members residing in 20 countries. Founded in 1951 and incorporated in 1955, MHI’s mission is “to inspire hope and improve the quality of life of heart patients and their families through ongoing peer-to-peer support, education, and advocacy.” For nearly 72 years, MHI has been offering hope, support, and encouragement to patients and families of all ages – from pre-natal diagnosis throughout the lifespan. MHI’s three programs – Mended Little Hearts®, Young Mended Hearts®, and Mended Hearts® – make MHI the only organization in the world that supports patients with all forms of cardiovascular disease throughout the entire lifespan of the patient. MHI volunteers inspire, educate, and empower nearly 400,000 patients and family members each year through a robust network of members who provide services and outreach in hospitals, cardiology offices, clinics, cardiac rehab centers and local communities.

About RecoveryPlus.health

RecoveryPlus.health is the first nationally available, personalized remote cardiac rehab platform for patients recovering from a heart condition or surgery, as well as long Covid, type 2 diabetes, asthma or other conditions. The medically certified, clinically proven program is accessible on demand, especially designed to make recovery and rehabilitation accessible to those unable to participate at a traditional facility. The completely virtual plan includes exercise and movement activity, vital signs monitoring, progress evaluation, and reports back to the referring physician. Most important, RecoveryPlus.health offers personal one-on-one guidance by experienced exercise therapists, rehab specialists and other healthcare professionals, adapting a variety of routines to each individual patient. RecoveryPlus.health is telerehabilitation to help you get back to living.