Morgan Stanley Named as an Official Global Partner of the WTA

NEW YORK & ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) today announced a new multi-year global partnership. With a shared vision for fostering inclusivity and expanding access to the game of tennis, the organizations are proud to collectively accelerate their commitment to driving progress for women in sports through this partnership.

Morgan Stanley will be the exclusive presenting partner of the WTA’s Come Play initiative, which utilizes tennis to positively impact communities and encourages girls of all ages and abilities to lead healthy and productive lives on and off the court. As part of this global community tennis program, WTA players, alumnae and coaches participate in tennis clinics and activities to help build the next generation of leaders. In addition, the partnership will include financial literacy and planning resources for players along with a content series, branding at select WTA events and more.

This program builds upon Morgan Stanley’s brand ambassador relationship with the 20-year-old, two-time WTA champion Leylah Fernandez, who holds a career-high ranking of No. 13. Fernandez was the face of the firm’s “See It To Be It” ad, meant to inspire young people to visualize success and take their shot by offering them a role model they can identify with.

“Supporting the next generation and giving everyone a shot at success are commitments we share with both Leylah and the WTA,” said Alice Milligan, Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Stanley. “This new partnership represents our continued efforts to help provide girls in the sport of tennis with the vital tools they need today to be our stars of tomorrow.”

“We are so pleased to announce this partnership with Morgan Stanley,” stated WTA President, Micky Lawler. “As we collectively strive towards a more diverse and inclusive environment for women and girls, our two organizations look forward to making a difference through community Come Play events on the Hologic WTA Tour and creating content that amplifies this important message.”

“As a proud player within the WTA and a brand ambassador for Morgan Stanley, I couldn’t be more excited about the possibilities to combine our collective resources and networks to further lift women up within the game of tennis and show girls that they can make their dreams a reality,” said Leylah Fernandez.

This partnership further supports Morgan Stanley’s overall commitment to diversity and inclusion through initiatives such as the Institute for Inclusion and the HBCU Scholars program aimed at creating a more equitable society and driving diversity, equity and inclusion for the next generation. In addition, the firm produces the award-winning Access & Opportunity podcast that explores the lived experiences of people who face systemic inequities and sits down with founders, investors, developers, activists and educators who are building a more equitable future today.

About the WTA

Founded by Billie Jean King in 1973 on the principle of equal opportunity, the WTA is the global leader in women’s professional sports. The WTA is one of the world’s most recognizable and high-profile sports organizations, consisting of more than 1600 players representing approximately 80 nations, all competing to earn WTA rankings points and prestigious tournament titles. The Hologic WTA Tour is comprised of over 70 events and four Grand Slams, spanning 30 countries and regions across six continents with a global audience of nearly 900 million. Further information on the WTA can be found at wtatennis.com.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.