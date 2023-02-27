Parker Health Announces its Support for H.R.608 - To terminate the Electronic Health Record Modernization Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parker Health is excited to announce our support of H.R. 608, terminating the Electronic Health Record Modernization Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In the spring of 2021, Parker Health challenged the $16B Cerner’s VA EHR Modernization Contract (Contract #: 36C10B18D5000) deal by sending two white papers to Congress. We took many meetings on the hill discussing our concerns regarding this large sole-sourced contract. We also spent time educating our lawmakers on the challenges in clinical setting, data security and compliancy standards.

Parker Health is grateful that Members have listened, understand, and share the same concerns. We look forward to working with Rep. Matt Rosendale’s office, and other VA Subcommittee on Technology Modernization committee members to enable an Electronic Health Record solution that works.

“This is not a partisan issue, this is bipartisan! This about helping and saving the lives of our veterans. The time to act is now! It’s reprehensible that our veterans have experienced this negative treatment by the VA and Oracle-Cerner,” said Vincent Lopez, CEO and Founder, Parker Health.

Furthermore, Lopez penned an open letter challenging Oracle-Cerner’s February 3rd, 2023, “Veterans Deserve Better than VistA” blog post in responding to H.R. 608. Lopez’s full open letter can be viewed here: www.ourparker.com/press/openletter1/

“The EHR is one of the most important tools in patient treatment and care. I urge my fellow Americans to call your representatives in Congress today because our veterans deserve better,” said Lopez.

About Parker Health

Parker Health is a multinational Mexican American-founded and minority-led biotechnology company determined to advance healthcare and technology into the next century. Parker Health is on a mission to simplify the complexities of healthcare and deliver on the unfulfilled promises of digital health innovation and pioneer the future of healthcare.

Our proprietary full stack multi-use Health Management System™, the Parker Suite™, is America's first FHIR built, interoperable, affordable, and compliant platform that is revolutionizing the industry with limitless applications for patients, providers, health systems, governments, researchers, and payors. Our cloud-based platform unifies patient-centric data, biometrics, diagnostic tools, patient outcomes, care delivery, practitioner engagement, pharmaceuticals, and more.

Parker Health is a member of the Sequoia Project. Parker Health is dual headquartered in Washington, DC and Dallas, TX with offices in Menlo Park, CA.