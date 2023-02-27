Shatterproof Teams Up with the National Alliance for Eating Disorders

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eating Disorders Awareness Week (EDAW) takes place Monday, February 27 – Sunday, March 5. To raise awareness, Shatterproof and The National Alliance for Eating Disorders are highlighting the connection between eating disorders and substance use disorders, and the resources that are available.

More than 28 million Americans will suffer from an eating disorder in their lifetime, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Eating disorders affect people of all ages, genders, races, ethnicities, and socioeconomic groups. Eating disorders have the second highest mortality rate of any mental illness, following opioid overdoses. Sadly, one person dies every 52 minutes as a direct result of an eating disorder. Eating disorders are bio-psycho-social diseases, which means that genetic, biological, environmental and social elements all play a role in the development of eating disorders.

Eating disorders and drug addiction share a number of risk factors. Both can stem from traumatic or stressful experiences, genetics, low self-esteem, peer pressure, and other personal experiences and traits. People with eating disorders and/or drug addiction commonly have co-occurring disorders such as depression, anxiety, ADHD or PTSD. Additionally, both disorders have the highest rate of suicide.

“A recent study found that people with eating disorders were five times as likely to abuse alcohol or illicit drugs than those without,” said Johanna Kandel, founder of The National Alliance for Eating Disorders. “Through our collaboration with Shatterproof, we hope to educate the public about the realities of eating disorders and the connection to addiction, and to provide support to individuals and families affected by eating disorders.”

There is a significant co-occurrence of eating disorders and substance use disorders, as half of people who had an eating disorder also abused drugs and alcohol, and half of those with substance use disorders also have had an eating disorder. Those who abuse alcohol or illicit drugs are 11 times more likely to have an eating disorder as those who do not use substances.

“Up to 35% of people who use or were dependent on drugs and alcohol have had an eating disorder in the past compared to 3% of the general population,” said Dr. Lisa Kugler, senior vice president at Shatterproof. “Shatterproof is partnering with The National Alliance for Eating Disorders to highlight the connection between eating disorders and substance use disorders, and the resources that are available so that people are aware there is a life in recovery waiting for them and their loved ones.”

The National Alliance for Eating Disorders offers a range of events during EADW. Additionally, both organizations will be sharing content on Instagram at @alliancefored and @weareshatterproof to help raise awareness of these co-occurring disorders and to provide resources for those who need them, using the hashtag #EatingDisordersAwarenessWeek.

If you are experiencing a mental health challenge, substance use disorder or an eating disorder, text SHATTERPROOF to 741741 for help.

About Shatterproof

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the U.S. Shatterproof harnesses the models of business, the rigor of science and the power of a national movement to create change and save lives through three pillars of work: revolutionizing the addiction treatment system, breaking down addiction-related stigmas and supporting and empowering our communities. Find Shatterproof on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube: @ShatterproofHQ or follow them on Instagram at @weareshatterproof. To learn more, visit www.Shatterproof.org.

About The National Alliance for Eating Disorders

The National Alliance for Eating Disorders is the leading nonprofit organization providing referrals, education, and support for all eating disorders. Since its founding in October 2000, The Alliance has worked tirelessly to raise awareness; eliminate secrecy and stigma; promote access to care; and support those susceptible to, currently experiencing, and recovering from eating disorders. The Alliance offers educational presentations and workshops; free, clinician-led weekly support groups (in-person and virtually) nationwide for those experiencing eating disorders and for their loved ones; support and referrals through both a free help-line and comprehensive referral website/app, www.findEDhelp.com; low-cost, life-saving outpatient to underinsured and uninsured adults in our community; unique and empowering scale smashing events and SmashTALK panel discussions nationwide through the Southern Smash program; and advocacy for eating disorders and mental health legislation. To learn more about the National Alliance for Eating Disorders please visit https://www.allianceforeatingdisorders.com.