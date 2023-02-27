Snowden Lane Partners Continues Momentum, Adds New Advisor in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowden Lane Partners, an independent, advisor-owned, wealth advisory firm dedicated to providing client-focused advice in a values-driven culture, today announced that Eduardo Alvarez Andreu has joined the firm with $132 million in client assets.

Based in Snowden Lane’s fast-growing Coral Gables office, Alvarez Andreu will serve as Partner and Managing Director. He joins the firm with nearly two decades of experience in financial services, with particular expertise in international wealth management and alternative investments.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eduardo to the firm, as he has built a strong track record in the wealth management space and will be a major asset for us moving forward,” said Greg Franks, Managing Partner, President and COO of Snowden Lane Partners. “I’m always encouraged when we add high-quality advisors to our team, and Eduardo will fit perfectly into our culture.”

“Having accumulated valuable experience in multiple roles over the past 17 years, I’m excited to now bring that experience to Snowden Lane and their team in Coral Gables,” Alvarez Andreu said. “The firm’s values align perfectly with mine, and its platform provides an excellent opportunity for me to continue to offer my clients sound financial advice with a more personal touch.”

Prior to Snowden Lane, Alvarez Andreu served as First Vice President, International Client Advisor, Alternative Investments Director and Portfolio Manager at Morgan Stanley, based in Miami. He first joined Morgan Stanley in 2010 as a Team Research Analyst and Fixed Income Trader.

Before that, he worked as a Senior Sales Associate and Trading Specialist at Barclays PLC, and as a Private Wealth Management Certified Sales Assistant at Lehman Brothers.

Alvarez Andreu holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Maryland and earned his MBA in finance and portfolio management from the University of Miami in Florida. He holds FINRA Series 3, 7, 63, 66 and life insurance, health and variable annuities licenses and is fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

“It’s always humbling to receive interest from advisors as qualified as Eduardo, and it’s just as exciting to officially welcome him into our firm,” said Doug Flaherty, Managing Director, Northeast. “His experience working with clients both domestically and internationally will be invaluable, and his attention to detail for each of his clients is a true differentiator. Our Coral Gables office has been fortunate to grow tremendously since 2021, and Eduardo is a wonderful addition to our team.”

Since its founding in 2011, Snowden Lane has built a national brand, attracting top industry talent from Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, UBS, JP Morgan, Raymond James, Wells Fargo, and Fieldpoint Private, among others.

Snowden Lane employs 136 total professionals, 75 of whom are financial advisors, across 13 offices around the country: Pasadena and San Diego, CA; New Haven, CT; Coral Gables, FL; Chicago, IL; Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, Salisbury and Bethesda, MD; San Antonio, TX; Buffalo, NY; Lebanon, NH, as well as its New York City headquarters.

The firm is included in Barron’s 2022, 2021 and 2020 Top 100 RIA Firms ranking, in addition to the 2022 Forbes/Shook Top RIA Firms ranking. The Financial Times named Snowden Lane to its elite FT 300 list for six straight years, recognizing Snowden Lane as one of the top independent RIA firms in the U.S. Many of the firm’s advisors have been recognized as Financial Times 401 Top Retirement advisors, and a number by Forbes/Shook as Forbes Best-In-State Wealth advisors.

