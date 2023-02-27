RxLightning to streamline access and affordability to specialty medications through a partnership with Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. & NEW ALBANY, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RxLightning, a transformative specialty medication access platform that is showing early results in getting patients the medications they need faster by giving unprecedented visibility into the patient journey, announced a partnership with Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS) Center for Health Care Innovation and Outpatient Pharmacy Services at YNHHS.

YNHHS Outpatient Pharmacy Services is a specialty pharmacy serving patients with chronic diseases, such as cancer or rheumatoid arthritis within Yale New Haven Health. Specialty pharmacies dispense complex medications, such as biologics, not available at retail pharmacies and are typically very expensive – some specialty medications can cost over $100,000 per year. A specialty pharmacy helps patients navigate their condition by providing counseling and education, encouraging adherence to medication schedules and overcoming financial barriers. Due to the complexity of managing a chronic disease it can take 10-14 days to enroll a patient on specialty medication. RxLightning’s novel technology automates many of the manual steps within the specialty pharmacy workflow enabling patients to receive their medications in 1-2 days thereby improving the patients' experience and eliminating wait time to begin treatment.

“YNHHS Specialty Pharmacy is committed to innovation and excellence in advancing patient care by adopting transformative clinical innovations,” said LeeAnn Miller, Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer. “Specialty Pharmacy is complex, and the pharmacy team’s goal is to simplify and streamline processes to ensure patients have timely access to critical medication. This is a first of its kind collaboration with RxLightning and Specialty Pharmacy, and a step forward towards achieving this goal.”

“Combining Specialty Pharmacy team’s clinical and operational expertise with RxLightning’s end-to-end digital platform that connects prescribers, manufacturers, hubs, payers and foundations, is a win-win situation for our patients, prescribers and the specialty pharmacy ecosystem,” said Vinay Sawant, RPh, MPH, MBA, Executive Director of YNHHS System Pharmacy Services. “As Connecticut's largest health system, we pride ourselves in adopting innovations like RxLightning that transform the status quo and ultimately allow us to deliver high quality care in a seamless and efficient manner for our patients.”

RxLightning founder and CEO Julia Regan said, “I’m excited to partner with Yale New Haven Health and expand the reach of the RxLightning MedAccess Ecosystem platform. Together we can optimize the entire patient journey giving their patients access to the medications they need in a matter of hours. We look forward to working with YNHHS and giving their team and patients a better and more efficient experience.”

You can find more information at YNHH.org and RxLightning.com. You can learn more about YNHHS Outpatient Pharmacy Services here.

About Yale New Haven Health

Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS), the largest and most comprehensive healthcare system in Connecticut, is recognized for advanced clinical care, quality, service, cost effectiveness and commitment to improving the health status of the communities it serves. YNHHS includes five hospitals – Bridgeport, Greenwich, Lawrence + Memorial, Westerly and Yale New Haven hospitals, several specialty networks and Northeast Medical Group, a non-profit medical foundation with several hundred community-based and hospital-employed physicians. YNHHS is affiliated with Yale University and Yale Medicine, the clinical practice of the Yale School of Medicine and the largest academic multi-specialty practice in New England. Yale New Haven Hospital is the primary teaching hospital of Yale School of Medicine. www.ynhhs.org

About RxLightning

Founded in New Albany, Indiana in 2020, RxLightning digitizes, automates and streamlines the historically complicated manual enrollment process of starting a patient on specialty medications. RxLightning’s end-to-end platform allows patients, their families, healthcare providers, specialty pharmacies and pharmaceutical manufacturers to track in real-time each step of the specialty medication journey. Specialty medications are expected to account for 70% of new medication launches through 2023. With RxLightning, healthcare providers can quickly and easily complete the enrollment process for every specialty medication in every therapeutic area, helping reduce paperwork, streamline communication and accelerate the speed of therapy for patients. Learn more at rxlightning.com.