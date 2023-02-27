Vesta announces integration with ComplianceEase to Seamlessly Mitigate Regulatory Risk for Lenders

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vesta, the next generation loan origination system (LOS), today announces a new, first class integration with ComplianceEase, an industry-leading automated mortgage compliance system from SitusAMC. This partnership allows Vesta users to access comprehensive, loan-level compliance reviews, to help them resolve errors directly within the Vesta platform with just one click.

In today’s market, staying ahead of compliance risk and regulatory audits is increasingly top of mind for lenders, in addition to increasing margin and efficiency at every step of origination. Web based products like Vesta and ComplianceEase allow origination teams to improve their compliance review times through automation, enabled by Vesta’s no-code workflow engine that automates key origination activities like running a compliance check. Vesta makes it easy for teams to move quickly, while staying within regulation.

“As regulations continue to evolve, the need to empower operations teams, capital markets, and regulators with more efficient and more compliant processes is clearer than ever,” said Vesta CEO, Mike Yu. “We’re excited to partner with ComplianceEase to enable their automated compliance monitoring directly from our LOS.”

"SitusAMC is excited that ComplianceEase has a new integration with Vesta's LOS," said SitusAMC SVP of Compliance Strategy, Sonya McCumber. "This integration is significant because Vesta’s LOS is fully integrated with our Compliance Analyzer solution, including TRID Monitor.” Today, more than 250 customers use ComplianceAnalyzer to test loans for compliance with federal and state laws. With the addition of TRID Monitor, our customers have the ability to test multiple loan disclosures to identify and cure TRID fee tolerance errors prior to closing or post-closing.

About Vesta

Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end to end mortgage loan fulfillment process, and open, cloud-based APIs. The company was founded in 2020 by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. Investors backing Vesta include: Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: www.usevesta.com, or Vesta’s LinkedIn.

About SitusAMC

SitusAMC is the leading independent provider of technology, strategic outsourcing, talent and advisory solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industries. The company helps clients identify and capture opportunities in their real estate businesses through industry-leading services and innovative technologies that drive operational efficiency, increase business effectiveness, and improve market agility across the entire lifecycle of their global real estate activity. For more information, visit www.SitusAMC.com