Put Them In Coach: Major League Baseball Chooses SeatGeek as the League’s Official Ticket Marketplace

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams and venues, today announced a partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB) to become the Official Ticket Marketplace of MLB. The announcement comes at a time of new beginnings for the league with refreshed rules designed to boost the speed and excitement of the game starting this 2023 season. SeatGeek now has partners across all major North American sports leagues, including the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLS, as well as the English Premier League and more.

MLB continues to innovate on its product for fans on and off the field. The league announced new rules this past offseason, including a pitch timer, shift restrictions, and larger bases. In addition to these on-field changes, the league was just as proactive off the field when choosing its new official ticket marketplace. The partnership will include ticket barcode integration which will allow fans to resell their MLB tickets on SeatGeek’s marketplace with just a tap of a button. MLB and its teams will have access to SeatGeek's analytical tools and deep database of event-goers to help identify new audiences.

" SeatGeek is a data driven company that is relentlessly focused on improving the fan experience from purchase to post-game,” said MLB Chief Revenue Officer Noah Garden. “ We're eager to tap into SeatGeek’s extensive user base across numerous categories to reach an even wider audience of potential attendees.”

SeatGeek's mobile-first approach and close partnerships with multimedia creators have helped it become a top ticketing app among younger fans. According to a national survey taken in January 2023 by Qualtrics (on behalf of SeatGeek), SeatGeek had the highest percentage of Gen-Z users among all of the top ticketing platforms. The SeatGeek and MLB partnership will allow fans of all ages to easily buy and sell tickets, and scan directly into their favorite teams' ballparks.

" Baseball is the largest spectator sport in the world in terms of total attendance, and the nature of the league's 162-game season makes it ripe for innovation on the ticket resale side of the business," said Russ D'Souza at SeatGeek. " With MLB, we get a chance to re-imagine what the ticketing experience is like while bringing new fans to the ballpark.”

SeatGeek continues to stay hot, signing new clients across all major sports. Over the past three months alone, the platform announced new partners including the Baltimore Ravens, Utah Jazz, Real Salt Lake, United Soccer League (USL), and Paciolan, who has the largest presence in collegiate sports ticketing.

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a high-growth global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, the platform's open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve.

SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe including the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Cavaliers and Liverpool F.C., as well as the National Football League (NFL), half of the English Premier League (EPL) and multiple theaters across NYC's Broadway and London's West End. Curious? Visit www.seatgeek.com.