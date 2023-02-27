MLB Superstar Mookie Betts Launches YouTube Channel With Viral Nation Creator Studio’s Award-Winning Service

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viral Nation, the leader in digital talent representation, marketing & intelligence services, and creator economy solutions, welcomes MLB superstar Mookie Betts to its expanding professional athlete roster with the launch of his YouTube channel, using the award-winning Viral Nation Creator Studio.

This is a second of its kind partnership for an active MLB athlete, following Viral Nation Creator Studio’s collaboration with Seattle Mariners’ star center fielder, Julio Rodriguez. The partnership with Mookie Betts demonstrates that pro athletes and traditional celebrities are increasingly turning to professional content studios to diversify their personal brand, as they see high value in connecting with fans and brands on digital platforms.

Fans of Mookie Betts can head to his new YouTube channel to enjoy content series that cover his baseball career, including training and special MLB events, while also getting a glimpse into his home life and personal passions such as his philanthropic work with HBCUs.

“Everyone knows Mookie Betts as the baseball player, but I want everyone to know who Mookie Betts is off the field. I am a family man, entrepreneur, philanthropist and so much more,” said Mookie Betts. “With the creation of my YouTube channel, fans all over the world will get to know me on a human level. Viral Nation's Creator Studio, along with my One Marketing Group team, allow me to show all the aspects of my life that are important to me in a seamless way. I hope everyone enjoys this exclusive content as much as I've enjoyed making it.”

Mookie’s team at United Talent Agency are thrilled that his fans will have a home base to watch the superstar do what he does best. Whether that’s cementing himself as one of the greats on the field, being the ultimate father, or doubling down on his philanthropic work, there’s much more to Mookie than what meets the eye. His new YouTube channel will get to the heart of why Mookie is a legend in the making.

Gaining access to pro athletes’ lives is of high interest to audiences across YouTube and social media platforms.

This trend has caught the attention of content studios, sports organizations, and athletes alike. “Viral Nation Creator Studio offers brands and talent bespoke creative strategy and production services that meet fans' desire to get unprecedented access to the lives of their favorite celebrities and athletes,” said Dylan Scance, Head of Creator Studio at Viral Nation Talent. “At the same time, these stars get to control their own narrative and own their content – at a speed and quality that is a win-win for everyone. The entire process is empowering for both our clients and for their fans.”

Viral Nation Creator Studio works with talent that have built strong fan communities that value more meaningful engagement. With demanding careers and an unfamiliarity in creating digital-first content, these stars turn to Viral Nation Creator Studio’s experts to create high-quality and engaging content that puts them front and center, and requires no upfront fee.

Viral Nation Creator Studio has worked with well-known innovator and disruptor brands, including UFC, DraftKings, and ASRV, and its roster includes top talent such as Julio Rodriguez, Tyreek Hill, Sydney McLaughlin, Tyler Cameron and many more.

Meet and experience Viral Nation at VidCon on June 21-24, 2023 in Anaheim, CA.

About Viral Nation Talent

Viral Nation Talent is home to the largest creator roster in the world, developing today’s biggest social stars and redefining the relationship between talent and representation. We represent a diverse and award-winning roster of over 500 content creators, celebrities and NIL athletes across all platforms and over 35 verticals. For more information, click here.

About Viral Nation

Founded in 2014 as an influencer marketing agency, Viral Nation is a new media innovation group that powers the social ecosystem through integrated solutions that align strategy, talent, media, and technology. Viral Nation includes full-service creative agency Viral Nation Marketing & Intelligence; creator and athlete-influencer management agencies Viral Nation Talent; and the technology division Viral Nation SaaS. Viral Nation ranked 5th in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ award. With representation in eight countries and the industry's largest influencer network, our diverse, multidisciplinary teams are proud to fuel growth for the world's leading brands, including Anheuser-Busch, Baidu, Campbell’s, The Coca-Cola Company, Disney, eOne, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Tencent, TJX, Uber, and Warner Bros. For more information, please visit www.viralnation.com.

