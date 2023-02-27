Birdzi and LOC Software Integrate To Improve Digital Couponing and Loyalty for the Grocery Industry

ISELIN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Birdzi, the supermarket industry’s most comprehensive customer intelligence and engagement ecosystem, today announced a new partnership with LOC Software, a leading retail software firm that improves the frequency and profitability of transactions. Grocers, like Strack & Van Til, that utilize Birdzi and LOC Software’s collaborative integration will benefit from enhanced digital coupon redemption and rewards capabilities powered by real-time transaction data.

For years, Birdzi has been on a mission to reimagine how grocers approach customer engagement. In 2022, Birdzi announced VISPER 2.0, an innovative solution designed to automate the weekly ad circular and improve margins for grocers amid today’s ever-changing financial landscape. By integrating with LOC Software, Birdzi’s platform can rely on real-time transaction data that informs automatic coupon selection that’s specific to the needs of each individual shopper.

“Across the industry, grocers have a wealth of untapped customer data,” said Guy Leger, VP of sales and marketing, LOC Software. “This strategic implementation with Birdzi helps grocers take hold of their transaction data and analytics in our solutions and apply this information to customer outreach and promotions.”

This collaboration has already been rolled out by Strack & Van Til, an Indiana-based grocer. Prior to the integration, Strack & Van Til had implemented Birdzi’s Customer Intelligence Platform and LOC’s Point of Sale solution to utilize customer data to enhance the in-store experience. Yet, the midwestern grocer was still looking for new ways to personalize the types of coupons customers received and report on the success in real-time. That’s why Birdzi and LOC Software teamed up to allow information to flow freely from LOC Software’s point-of-sale technology to Birdzi’s customer intelligence platform. As a result, Strack & Van Til customers receive truly personalized promotions that further develop the relationship between the shopper and the grocer.

“The partnership between Birdzi and LOC Software has already increased the engagement rates of our personalized digital weekly ad and coupons,” said Michael Tyson, chief marketing & merchandising officer, Strack & Van Til. “We have open rates of over 37% from our personalized emails. More importantly, customer feedback with the new layout of the personalized coupons and search functions has been extremely positive. We’ve seen great responses with increased engagement and the collaboration is only a few months old. After seeing such success, we are happy that we’ve partnered with Birdzi and LOC.”

“We’re always looking for new ways to support our customers to the best of our abilities, and partnering with other exceptional companies like LOC Software has allowed us to do just that,” said Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder, Birdzi. “Our partner ecosystem has grown tremendously in the last few years and these developments have empowered our customers to implement true personalization and better provide for their loyal shoppers.”

About Birdzi

Birdzi was founded with a vision to make the shopping experience “Smart, Personal and Seamless” for the shopper, while empowering retailers and brands to easily and intelligently connect with the shopper at the right time and place with the right message. For more information, visit: www.birdzi.com.

About LOC Software

For 30 years LOC Software has offered innovative software solutions dedicated to retail enterprises. Our Suite of applications are tailored to one seamless interface satisfying all a retailers needs from powerful merchandising and inventory control, loyalty, multi-store management and more. Learn more about LOC Software at www.locsoftware.com.

