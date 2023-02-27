Fortress Solutions Selected by JBG SMITH as its Digital Infrastructure Facilities Manager Partner in National Landing for the First 5G Smart City at Scale

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortress Solutions, a global leader of digital infrastructure deployment, support, and monitoring services for telecom and mobility, has been selected by JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC area, as its partner for end-to-end facilities management services for their fiber optics, edge data center, and 5G infrastructure across National Landing, known as the first 5G Smart City in the United States.

JBG SMITH is leveraging its large footprint in National Landing to create the United States’ first 5G smart city at scale. In selecting Fortress Solutions as a world class partner, JBG SMITH will deploy cutting-edge digital infrastructure that is poised to deliver seamless connectivity and fuel innovation and new business models in Industry 4.0.

Located just across the Potomac from Washington, DC, and minutes from the Pentagon, National Landing is one of Virginia’s largest walkable downtown areas – blending the best of both city living and urban outdoors. National Landing comprises three neighborhoods including Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard. National Landing is home to the Pentagon, Boeing’s global headquarters, Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus, and Amazon’s second global headquarters.

As JBG SMITH’s digital infrastructure facilities management partner, Fortress Solutions will provide design and implementation services as well as operate and maintain the edge data center facilities for JBG SMITH. This will include maintaining a ubiquitous fiber optic and 5G infrastructure throughout the development. In doing so, Fortress with JBG SMITH, will be delivering co-location capabilities, ultra-low latency 5G communications, and dark fiber connections in support of carrier networks, IoT devices, and next gen AI, AR/VR, and robotics applications. This network will enable a world-class digital infrastructure for JBG SMITH’s corporate, residential, and retail tenants within National Landing.

Fortress will play a key role in supporting JBG SMITH customers, including its partnership with AT&T to deploy and operate a ubiquitous outdoor 5G network in National Landing. JBG SMITH delivered the first phase of the converged digital infrastructure platform in Q4 2022, with 5G small cell infrastructure expected to be on air in the first half of 2023.

“We’re thrilled to be a major player in creating the first 5G smart city at scale with JBG SMITH. Fortress is excited to bring our suite of managed services to implement and operate this state-of-the-art data center that’s enabling the convergence of 5G, cloud and IoT services bringing the emergence of Smart Cities to full production,” said John Shelnutt, CEO at Fortress Solutions.

“This partnership with Fortress Solutions gives JBG SMITH tremendous operational support to deliver on the power of converged digital infrastructure and seamless network operations in National Landing, providing leverage for entrepreneurs, universities, and global technology companies to deliver digital transformation across both their digital landscape and built environment,” said Adam Rashid, SVP, Investments and lead of the digital Infrastructure at JBG SMITH.

About Fortress Solutions

Fortress Solutions is a global provider of digital infrastructure deployment, logistical support, and monitoring & analysis -- enabling customers to move forward with the pace of technology. The company supports the Telecommunications market, EV Charging integration, Drone Fleet Management, and other Digital Transformation endeavors. Fortress expands what’s possible. For more information on Fortress Solutions please visit www.fortsol.com.

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Approximately two-thirds of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, which is anchored by four key demand drivers: Amazon's new headquarters, which is being developed by JBG SMITH; Virginia Tech's under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus; the submarket’s proximity to the Pentagon; and JBG SMITH’s deployment of next-generation public and private 5G digital infrastructure. JBG SMITH's dynamic portfolio currently comprises 15.3 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily, and retail assets at share, 98% of which are metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 9.7 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. JBG SMITH’s capital allocation strategy is to shift the majority of its portfolio to multifamily and concentrate its office assets in National Landing. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.