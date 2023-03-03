As Plant Medicine Inches Toward Legalization, Webdelics Advocates for Transparent Psychedelic Education

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The globe is in the middle of a mental health, addiction, and suicide crisis. Traditional treatments are failing to stem this tide – so experts, providers, and everyday people are increasingly turning to a modality once deemed taboo: psychedelics. Yet plant medicine has been used for thousands of years. Now, science is validating the powerful effects of psychedelics as compared to pharmaceuticals and therapy-only approaches.

As people become increasingly interested in psychedelics for healing and growth, they need access to unbiased, scientifically-backed information. Webdelics is designed with these people in mind. The platform is a resource for those interested in learning about the uses of psychedelics; including but not limited to applications such as mental health, biohacking, spiritual growth, or alternative treatment for issues like addiction.

It’s also a space where doctors and healers can share their wisdom, and everyday people can share their stories – stories that encompass the good and the challenging aspects of psychedelic experiences. The Webdelics Podcast, hosted by Scott Mason, features industry experts and wisdomkeepers from all over the world. It is a resource intended for those who are just beginning to learn about psychedelics, as well as those who are well-versed in the topic.

“After decades of being buried, psychedelics are finally reemerging in the western world and will bring in a new era of mental health and understanding of consciousness,” says Jesse Gould, Founder and President of the Heroic Hearts Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pioneering psychedelic therapies for military veterans. “Now is the perfect time for sites like Webdelics that provide trusted and reliable information and resources about these substances to the public. Psychedelics are reestablishing the community as the center of mental health, and resources like this will help each individual stay informed.”

Ever since the war on drugs, psychedelics have been stigmatized and most people remain ill-informed about plant medicine and its potential applications. Even those seeking to educate themselves on psychedelics will find their online search limited to anti-drug campaigns and dry, academic papers.

However, an abundance of formal laboratory research is demonstrating that these substances can have immensely positive effects on many areas of human life – not least of which is mental health.

“Webdelics provides the exact kind of education that everyday people are looking for but have been unable to find,” says Zappy Zapolin, a futurist, filmmaker, and well-known concierge in the psychedelic space. “And the company is at the forefront of empowering individuals to make evidence-informed decisions to improve their health and quality of life. Psychedelic medicine is about to change everything in society. The information and access created by the Webdelics platform is guiding individuals and the industry in the direction of responsible, reverent use.”

By providing users with unbiased information and trustworthy resources, Webdelics is intended to help reframe the narrative around these potentially life-changing medicines. Site visitors can browse a library of scientifically-backed content: articles, infographics, video explainers, a podcast, and forums. Expertly written and produced content is vetted by an advisory board of industry leaders and experts ranging from leading psychedelic researchers, political advisors, and seated professionals with decades of ancient, cultural knowledge.

ABOUT WEBDELICS

Webdelics, a Nobody Studios company, is a platform devoted to educating people about psychedelics: their benefits, considerations, and many applications.

Ready to open your mind? Discover the emerging world of psychedelics at Webdelics.com.

ABOUT NOBODY STUDIOS

Nobody Studios is a crowd-infused venture studio that brings together creators, entrepreneurs, and investors to build businesses that shape a more vibrant, human, and equitable future.

Headquartered in Los Angeles with global teams stretching from New York to London, Tel Aviv, and Manila, Nobody Studios is on a mission to create 100 compelling companies within the next five years, presiding at the forefront of positive global impact.

For more information, please visit, https://nobodystudios.com