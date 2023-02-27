Mavenir and Qualcomm to Deliver Energy Efficient, AI-Powered Massive MIMO Radio #MWC23

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, alongside Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., today announced the launch of its next generation OpenBeam™ massive MIMO (mMIMO) 32TRX Active Antenna Unit (AAU), featuring the Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform. The solution boasts industry-leading energy efficiency levels using AI based technology while boosting network performance to drive the transition toward modern networks by helping operators simplify and lower total cost of ownership of 5G deployments.

Mavenir’s next generation OpenBeam mMIMO 32TRX AAU, is a high-performance O-RAN based Radio Unit (O-RU) delivering 320W output power and has 192 Antenna Elements. It is designed to meet the growing demand for highly efficient and high-performance networks that can support the exponential growth in data traffic, both for RAN sharing and single operator scenarios. With a focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) -based energy efficiency features, the AAU is key component of Mavenir’s commitment to helping reduce the carbon footprint of mobile networks.

The Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform is designed with innovation in mind. It applies leading 5G mobile expertise to support feature-rich cellular infrastructure that combines powerful performance with superior power efficiency. Combining the Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform and Mavenir’s expertise in hardware engineering and software innovation, the new solution will give operators the ability to improve coverage, increase overall network capacity, and fully realize the transformative potential of 5G.

Mavenir and Qualcomm Technologies are committed to continuing to push the boundaries of technology to deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of their customers and support a sustainable future.

“Mavenir’s solution puts Open RAN at the forefront of radio technology, enriches the ecosystem with new players and enables us to deliver a great customer experience. Mavenir’s collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies has produced a leading solution in the market and is one that brings a new level of excellence to the Massive MIMO space in terms of energy efficiency and performance,” said Paco Martin, Head of Open RAN at Vodafone Group.

“This announcement is another key milestone in Mavenir’s commitment to delivering on the promise of Open RAN innovation,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO, Mavenir. “This collaboration between Mavenir and Qualcomm Technologies has resulted in an energy efficient solution that is not just industry leading but stands out even against proprietary alternatives. Together Mavenir and Qualcomm Technologies are bringing the innovation to deliver the full potential of 5G for both public and private networks.”

"Qualcomm Technologies provides a comprehensive horizontal infrastructure platform to enable the deployment of innovative, high-performance, virtualized, and modular 5G networks at scale," said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, cellular modems and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “With the integration of the Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform, Mavenir is well positioned to set the standard for innovation and performance, outpacing traditional AAU solutions in energy efficiency and capability.”

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution – including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more – to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. www.mavenir.com

