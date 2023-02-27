Dense Air and Radisys Partner on ORAN Based Actively Shared 5G Small Cell Infrastructure Software Solutions

HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced its collaboration with Dense Air Networks, a global broadband solution provider, in building a first-of-its-kind 5G small cell RAN solution set that leverages licensed and shared spectrum to densify and enhance coverage and capacity in 5G standalone networks. This innovative solution from Dense Air is architected to allow both MOCN and MORAN based RAN sharing using the edge network capabilities of Radisys’ 5G RAN CU/DU software for indoor and outdoor deployments.

The partnership is based on 15 months of intense research and development work with Dense Air that utilized Radisys’ 5G CU and DU software portfolio. Dense Air, which operates shared 5G Neutral Host Infrastructure, deploys highly scalable, shared small cell solutions utilizing unique high performance RU hardware and a fully cloud-hosted, virtualized CU and DU platform; made possible by the open interfaces and advanced 3GPP features Radisys offer.

Radisys’ Connect Open RAN 5G CU/DU software hosted on the Dense Air platform is performance-optimized on multiple industry-leading processors and SoCs with:

CU/DU split over F1 interface per 3GPP and O-RAN specifications

CUPS architecture based CU control-plane and user-plane scaling

Flexible lower-layer split options in DU for O-RAN 7.2x fronthaul and SCF option 6 (FAPI/nFAPI) interface, enabling advanced features such as Multi-TRP cluster cell deployment.

Radisys enables Dense Air to utilize novel mmWave fronthaul operating over O-RAN Split 6 interfaces and economically deploy shared streetside 5G small cells clusters, mounted on existing vertical assets, leveraging both licensed and shared spectrum.

Paul Senior, Founder & Chairman, Dense Air commented: “The work which we have carried out together in using O-RAN Split 6 interfaces enables us to deploy streetCell RU clusters with industry-leading 5G NR SA features. We believe this is a significant industry first and are pleased to be working with Radisys on this innovation.”

Arun Bhikshesvaran, CEO, Radisys, said: “Radisys is excited to collaborate with Dense Air in designing this highly differentiated solution that extends the capabilities of 5G networks using advanced 3GPP features and open interfaces. Our field-proven 3GPP and O-RAN compliant software, integrated and benchmarked on multiple platforms, helps Dense Air deploy a highly scalable 5G RAN solution.”

About Radisys

Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital endpoints, to disaggregated and open access and core solutions, to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.

About Dense Air Networks

Dense Air develops shared technology platforms to accelerate the rollout of future communication solutions – to be resilient, economical and pervasive across the built environment. Through innovative public-private partnerships with cities, Dense Air delivers cost-effective 4G and 5G solutions to support a range of use cases with a single secure RAN infrastructure, including enhanced mobile broadband, IoT, public safety, first responder networks, and remote learning. For more information, visit www.denseair.net/.

