ARES Cyber Intelligence announces a new partnership with Stellar Cyber

LINZ, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--“2023 starts with sensational news,” says Jürgen Weiss, CEO of ARES-CI. "We have chosen Stellar Cyber as our SOC technology after a long evaluation process. The Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform enables us to onboard customers quickly through existing EDR solutions into our SOC, as well as to further expand SOC services to deliver a holistic security posture view. We simplify the workload for our analysts, increase productivity, and can deploy resources more efficiently."

“We are extremely delighted to partner with ARES as a strategic MSSP in the DACH region,” states Miri Varbitzky, VP Sales Central & South EMEA at Stellar Cyber. “ARES has vast knowledge and expertise in the DACH region, and we believe that this partnership will enable many organizations to benefit from the Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform, and reduce enterprise risk by the early and precise identification and remediation of all attack activities while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and accelerating analyst productivity.”

About Stellar Cyber:

The Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to successfully secure their environments. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering an 8x improvement in MTTD and a 20x improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.stellarcyber.ai

About ARES-CI:

ARES Cyber Intelligence is a leading MSSP of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and is well-known for their DFIR-Team. Our team of experts is dedicated to helping organizations protect their valuable assets, data, and networks from the evolving threats of the digital age. We offer a comprehensive suite of services and tools designed to meet the unique needs of our clients. Whether you're looking to secure your systems from malicious actors, monitor your network for suspicious activity, or respond to a breach. ARES has the expertise and experience to help you stay ahead of the curve. Get in touch and put your trust in ARES Cyber Intelligence, visit www.ares-ci.com