Edgewater Wireless and a major Tier 1 Service Provider to be Featured on Light Reading Webinar: Unlocking Real-World Performance in Home Wi-Fi

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (“Edgewater” or the “Company”) (TSXV: YFI) (OTC: KPIFF), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, announced today that Edgewater CEO, Andrew Skafel will be featured in a webinar with Light Reading, the leading resource for the global communications and services industry.

Webinar Overview:

Light Reading; Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi, once the wireless industry’s golden child, is now facing its biggest challenge.

Wi-Fi’s 20 billion devices account for 95% of traffic from mobile devices, yet its poor performance generates 70% of customer care calls. Contention and interference pose some of the biggest challenges in home Wi-Fi. Can a ground-breaking, standards-compliant innovation unlock the results users crave?

Join a major Tier 1 Service Provider and Edgewater Wireless as they reveal the results of a year-long study into home Wi-Fi performance and the effects of increasing channel/link density. Edgewater’s ground-breaking Spectrum Slicing architecture increases the number of physical channels (links) beyond legacy Wi-Fi’s single-channel approach. Can more physical capacity unlock next-level performance in the home without replacing all end devices?

Key topics:

Reveal the results of extensive research into home Wi-Fi performance Share the benefits of increasing channel density in the home Unveil the results of a real-world Pilot of a ground-breaking new silicon architecture complementary to WiFi7

Webinar Details:

Title: Light Reading; Unlocking Real-World Performance in Home Wi-Fi

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET / 4:00 GMT

Webcast Registration Link: https://www.lightreading.com/webinar.asp?webinar_id=2209

About Edgewater Wireless

We make Wi-Fi. Better.

Edgewater Wireless is the industry leader in innovative Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets. We develop advanced Wi-Fi silicon solutions, Access Points, and IP licensing designed to meet the high-density and high quality-of-service needs of service providers and their customers. With 26 granted patents, Edgewater’s Multi-Channel, Single Radio (MCSR) technology revolutionizes Wi-Fi, delivering next-generation Wi-Fi today.

Edgewater’s physical layer Spectrum Slicing allows a frequency band to be divided, or sliced, to enable more radios to operate in a given area. Think of Spectrum Slicing like moving from a single-lane road to a multi-lane highway — regardless of Wi-Fi technology. The recently completed Proof of Concept (PoC) with a major Tier 1 Service Provider showed 7 to 18 times performance gains in 75% of homes surveyed. Interestingly, homes with the most devices saw the greatest improvements.

For more information, visit www.edgewaterwireless.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless’ actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.