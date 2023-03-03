Excalibur Investment Banking Advises Salas O’Brien on its Partnership with Plus Group

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excalibur Investment Banking is pleased to announce that Plus Group and Salas O’Brien have joined forces as engineering leaders in the manufacturing sector. Together, the firms will partner with clients to advance society and improve communities through expertise in manufacturing, industrial, chemicals, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and agribusiness.

The merger creates significant shared value through strengthened leadership, enhanced opportunities for employee ownership, broader service capabilities, and virtually unlimited personal and professional team member growth.

“Salas O’Brien and Plus Group are perfect complements for each other,” said Darin Anderson, Salas O’Brien chairman and CEO. “Our culture, values, leadership approach, and governance are totally aligned. Plus Group’s strong leadership, dedicated talent, reputation for technical excellence, and strength in important market sectors make this merger a huge positive for our combined team and clients.”

“For 27 years, Plus Group has empowered teams to do the right thing for clients, finding the best solutions with passion and ingenuity,” said Grant Mitchell, CEO of Plus Group. “Our leadership team did not take lightly the task of planning the next 25 years and beyond for this talented organization. The decision became easier when we saw how completely our values and skill set aligned with Salas O’Brien. We are all excited to see how this merger will make us even stronger together.”

Excalibur Investment Banking was engaged by Salas O’Brien to source and initiate the transaction.

“Salas O’Brien has the strongest culture of any organization that I work with in any industry,” said Edward Novicky, Managing Director. “The culture and values that imbue Salas O’Brien stem from the firm’s leadership team. Salas O’Brien has built a culture of togetherness through shared ownership and shared governance, an approach that has helped the company become one of the most dynamic engineering and technical services organizations in North America. The partnership between Salas O’Brien and Plus Group will make both parties even stronger and continue to propel Salas O’Brien as one of the top process engineering firms in the industry.”

About Plus Group

Founded in 1996, Plus Group is a nationally ranked engineering and architecture firm, dedicated to finding the right solutions for the agribusiness, chemical, consumer products, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and renewable fuel industries. Plus Group is located in Cincinnati, Ohio, and composed of three companies: Process Plus, Design Build Plus, and Automation Plus. Plus Group has earned a place on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Midwest and has spent the last decade climbing the ranks of System Integrator Giants, as listed by Control Engineering and Plant Engineering magazines. For more information, please visit the firm’s website at www.plusgroups.com.

About Salas O’Brien

Salas O’Brien is an engineering and technical services firm that is focused on advancing the human experience through the built environment. The Salas O’Brien team is Engineered for Impact, helping clients achieve critical goals, advancing its team members through growth and opportunity, and operating at the center of important global issues including sustainability and decarbonization. Salas O’Brien is a top firm as ranked by Engineering News-Record and Consulting-Specifying Engineer and has appeared for the past 10 years on the Inc. 5000 list of North America’s fastest-growing private companies. The Company has 2000+ Employees and 65+ Offices located across North America. For more information, please visit the firm’s website at www.salasobrien.com.

About Excalibur Investment Banking

Excalibur is an investment bank located in Washington, DC that represents clients in buy-side mergers & acquisitions, sell-side mergers & acquisitions, and capital raising transactions. The firm’s typical investment banking engagements range from $50 million to $1 billion in a wide array of industry sectors and geographies. Excalibur’s strengths lie in the middle market and in its relationships with shareholders who pride company culture, leadership, and legacy in parallel with company profits. More information on Excalibur can be found at www.excaliburib.com.