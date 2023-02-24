BlueShore Financial Presenting Partner of Gala of Grace 2023

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueShore Financial is pleased to be the presenting sponsor of the sixth annual Gala of Grace, benefiting the North Shore Crisis Services Society (NSCSS). The event takes place on April 28, 2023 and raises funds and awareness to help women and children fleeing domestic abuse.

As a local financial institution, serving the North Shore community for over 85 years, BlueShore Financial is a long-term supporter of NSCSS and their mission to create safe environments for women and children. As a partner, BlueShore is committed to helping raise awareness of the services of the NSCSS.

The Gala of Grace fundraising event is a unique women’s luncheon hosted in North Vancouver and attended by over 300 guests from across the Lower Mainland. The vibrant celebration features dynamic keynote speakers, a live auction, and elegant lunch, all with the goal of supporting NSCSS and women in need.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the NSCSS, which operates SAGE House, a transition house, and offers support services for abused women and children on the North Shore. NSCSS provides women and their children with safe shelter, support, referrals for medical professionals, and a 24-hour Women’s Support Line.

“At BlueShore we strive to make an impact on the empowerment of women, this includes the financial and overall well-being of women in our communities,” said Armita Alikhani, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, BlueShore Financial. “The Gala of Grace’s commitment to championing the NSCSS is exemplary and our partnership is built on a foundation of shared values.”

“BlueShore Financial has been one of our biggest supporters since day one. Without their partnership, we would not have been able to achieve what we have over the past seven years,” said Pat Kelly, Gala of Grace Founder and Director. “Women gathering together to support each other can be extremely powerful. With the support of our sponsors, we have changed the lives of many women and children in our community."

About BlueShore Financial

BlueShore Financial is a boutique financial institution providing a full range of personal and business banking, wealth management, insurance and commercial lending solutions. With a branch network located across the Lower Mainland and Sea-to-Sky Corridor, BlueShore Financial helps clients achieve financial wellness® through personalized solutions and expert advice, delivered in a unique Financial Spa® branch environment. BlueShore Financial manages $6.9 billion in Assets Under Administration and is consistently ranked among the top 20 financial planning firms in Metro Vancouver.

BlueShore Financial is an Imagine Canada Caring Company, contributing at least 1% of pre-tax profits annually to charities and not-for-profit organizations within the communities it serves. BlueShore Financial is the operating name of BlueShore Financial Credit Union.

