ShiftPixy Leverages OpenAI/ChatGPT to Streamline Recruiting and Staffing Opportunity Matching

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShiftPixy, Inc. (Nasdaq: PIXY) (“ShiftPixy” or “the Company”), a Miami-based national staffing enterprise which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced plans for the integration of OpenAI's powerful language model, ChatGPT, into its platform to streamline recruiting and opportunity matching for staffing efforts, a move that is set to revolutionize the way ShiftPixy finds, hires, and retains its national workforce.

This integration within the ShiftPixy platform will leverage ChatGPT's advanced natural language processing capabilities to instantly analyze worker experience, job descriptions, and other candidate-related data, enabling ShiftPixy to match the best candidates for open client positions faster and more efficiently, all in real-time.

In addition to the Company’s national staffing platform, ShiftPixy Labs’ use of OpenAI will also enhance the Company's digital brands to elevate digital food ordering and customer engagement. ChatGPT will help ShiftPixy Labs understand and respond to customer queries, feedback, and preferences more effectively, leading to improved customer satisfaction and retention rates.

“Integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT will be a significant milestone for us,” said Scott Absher, Co-Founder and CEO of ShiftPixy. “Our early work with AI was applied to worker and open shift matching but now OpenAI has created an opportunity beyond just matching to streamline our ‘Fast Fill’ technology, eliminating the process friction of putting people to work faster. We are excited about the possibilities that this integration presents and believe that this will be a game-changer for the staffing industry. ShiftPixy's platform on its own has been a powerful pivot in staffing industry technology, and this integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT will take it to the next level. The company's national staffing clients can expect faster fill rates and better worker engagement, leading to better outcomes for all stakeholders.”

ShiftPixy has also been beta testing OpenAI integration with its national clients to increase productivity and customer retention, the company is seeing positive results and looking forward to integrating it to its proprietary staffing platform.

For additional online viewing of our development video, please visit our YouTube channel here.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy is a disruptive human capital services enterprise, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management’s more than 25 years of workers’ compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the private placement, the anticipated closing date of the private placement and the anticipated filing and effectiveness date for a registration statement related to the resale of the common shares and common shares underlying warrants from the private placement. Although such forward-looking statements are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. If any of the risks or uncertainties, including those set forth below, materialize or if any of the assumptions proves incorrect, the results of the Company, could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the nature of the Company’s business model; the Company’s ability to execute its vision and growth strategy; the Company’s ability to attract and retain clients; the Company’s ability to assess and manage risks; changes in the law that affect the Company’s business and its ability to respond to such changes and incorporate them into its business model, as necessary; the Company’s ability to insure against and otherwise effectively manage risks that affect its business; competition; reliance on third-party systems and software; the Company’s ability to protect and maintain its intellectual property; and general developments in the economy and financial markets. These and other risks are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, and its periodic and current reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The information in this press release shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information that is required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the financial results of the Company, is included in the filings we make with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on the “SEC Filings” subsection of the “Investor Information” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.shiftpixy.com/financial-information/sec-filings, or directly from the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov. Consistent with the SEC’s April 2013 guidance on using social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter to make corporate disclosures and announce key information in compliance with Regulation FD, the Company is alerting investors and other members of the general public that the Company will provide updates on operations and progress required to be disclosed under Regulation FD through its social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. Investors, potential investors, shareholders and individuals interested in the Company are encouraged to keep informed by following us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.