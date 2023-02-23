DEI Trailblazers to Be Honoured at Bermuda Risk Summit

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Trailblazers will be honoured at the second annual Bermuda Risk Summit, presented by the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA), in partnership with the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers (ABIR), EY and Gallagher Re.

Chlora Lindley-Myers, National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) President and Director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance, and Cheryl Ann Lister, Acting Financial Secretary, Government of Bermuda will be presented DEI Trailblazer Awards by Bermuda’s Premier, the Hon. E. David Burt, JP, MP.

John Huff, CEO, ABIR who will host the awards ceremony on March 6, said, “As ABIR celebrates its 30th Anniversary in 2023, we wanted to recognise Chlora Lindley-Myers as the first woman of colour in 152 years to be elected NAIC President. Of course, we could not let this moment pass without also recognising local hero, Cheryl Ann Lister who was appointed Chair and CEO of Bermuda’s integrated financial services regulator, the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) back in 2002. The day after the DEI Trailblazer Awards, March 7, current BMA CEO, Craig Swan will moderate a discussion about international markets and regulatory cooperation with Tom Sullivan, Former Senior Associate Director, US Federal Reserve, and Alaska Insurance Director, Lori K. Wing-Heier representing the NAIC, just some of the regulators, along with the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulatory Authority, travelling here to participate in the Bermuda Risk Summit.”

David Hart, CEO, BDA said, “We are so pleased to have such senior-level standard setters and risk industry giants coming to Bermuda for our second annual Bermuda Risk Summit from March 6-8, 2023. We are sure to have something of interest for everyone in our dynamic agenda of world-class speakers. In addition to cutting-edge content, there will also be C-suite networking opportunities at our signature and ancillary events.”

Registered attendees of the Bermuda Risk Summit may also enjoy participating in Aon’s Networking Reception, which will be held on Sunday, 5 March 2023, from 5 p.m. at the Flagpole Terrace, followed by the Bermuda Risk Summit’s official Opening Reception, sponsored by SS&C Technology, on Monday, 6 March from 5 p.m. at 1609 Bar & Restaurant. On Tuesday 7 March from 2.30 p.m., AM Best will hold an Insurance Briefing and Networking Reception at the Hamilton Princess, and the Bermuda Risk Summit will be brought to a fantastic close via our Bermuda Lunch Cruise leaving the dock at Hamilton Princess promptly at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, 8 March.

The BDA once again thanks its headline sponsors, ABIR, EY and Gallagher Re; diamond sponsor, Hyperexponential; Gold sponsor, SS&C; silver sponsors AM Best and Kirkland & Ellis; and supporting sponsors, Aon, Bermuda Brokers, Demotech, Docosoft, Florida Insurance Council, KPMG, Meenan P.A., MS Reinsurance, and Rein4ce. Our official media partner is The Insurer and Goslings is our spirits partner.

The BDA is pleased that representatives from the Bermuda’s Women in Reinsurance (WiRe) group, LINK Bermuda, and Association for Corporate Racial Equity (ACRE) will be in attendance, as well as several BDA and ABIR sponsored students from Bermuda College.

The level of registrations received to date has been excellent, but some spaces are still available. Click here to register – the full agenda is available here.

NOTE TO EDITORS: Founded in 1871, the NAIC is a US-based standard-setting organization governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 US states, the District of Columbia, and five US territories, to coordinate the regulation of multistate insurers.

