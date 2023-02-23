Kinaxis Amplifies Music to Strengthen Communities and Emerging Artists

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, is providing local, touring and emerging talent the opportunity to perform at the company’s Global Headquarters in Ottawa. The concert series titled ‘Kinaxis InConcert: Live from the Hive’ is in partnership with the Ottawa Music Industry Coalition (OMIC).

The concerts feature a wide range of genres and are free for global Kinaxis employees to attend live in Ottawa or watch via a livestream. Artists are given the stage and the opportunity to promote their music, upcoming shows, and sell merchandise. Last month Kinaxis hosted Jessie Simmons, an Ottawa local singer song writer and her band, and Aysanabee, a multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer songwriter.

“I’m so grateful, it was an amazing experience,” said Jessie Simmons. “From the minute you walked in everyone was extremely welcoming, everyone took care of us from the beginning. The crowd was amazing; everything was just great.”

Watch – Kinaxis InConcert: Live from the Hive, January 2023 concert highlights

“Getting this event, and them to be reaching out to touring musicians to help them, kind of give us better exposure,” said Aysanabee. “Also, to play here for the staff of Kinaxis was kind of special, they seem to really enjoy it, which is why we do what we do.”

Kinaxis’ Global Headquarters was built with music in mind. The 161,050 sq ft. building has music themes throughout and includes a fully functioning sound stage with professional lighting and sound equipment, making it feel like a proper venue for both performers and audience members.

“Music can bring people together and form community in such a unique and powerful way. At Kinaxis, our employees share a common passion for music, and we have a created a community that wants to not only enjoy live music, but support it as well,” said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. “Canada is full of extremely talented musicians, from different backgrounds and genres, we feel so lucky to be another stop on their tour – one where they get to pack up at 5 p.m. no less!”

Kinaxis has long had a strong connection to the music industry as a unifier for humanity. During the pandemic, Kinaxis launched InConcert in combination with the Live Music Association to support musicians and local venues to perform virtual concerts free to the public. Kinaxis also has included up-and-coming artists like TALK and participated in a coalition to preserve a landmark performance venue, the Rainbow Bistro, in Ottawa. Kinaxis recognizes the larger impact music, just like supply chains, has on communities and enabling people to live better and ultimately change the world.

The Kinaxis InConcert series is another benefit for Kinaxis employees and its communities. InConcert reinforces Kinaxis’ culture of “People Matter Here” and its focus on the whole person. Other programs include an unlimited vacation policy, the last Friday of every month as a corporate mental health day (Kinaxis Day), personal development programs and being recognized as a top employer for younger employees.

