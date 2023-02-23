AviadoBio Signs Exclusive License Agreement with Neurgain Technologies for Novel Gene Therapy Spinal Delivery Technology

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AviadoBio, a pioneering gene therapy company developing and delivering transformative medicines for neurodegenerative disorders and Neurgain Technologies, Inc., an innovative precision neurology company, today announced that the companies have entered into an exclusive license and collaboration agreement on an investigational novel subpial delivery technology for gene therapies targeting neurological diseases with spinal cord involvement.

“ Subpial delivery has the potential to allow significantly lower doses of gene therapy to be delivered to patients, potentially reducing safety concerns whilst providing broad biodistribution,” said Professor Christopher Shaw, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific and Clinical Advisor, AviadoBio. “ We look forward to leveraging subpial technology to advance gene therapies for people with neurological diseases such as ALS.”

Subpial delivery involves injection under the membrane that surrounds the spinal cord, and is intended to be a one-time, minimally invasive procedure. This technology has the potential to overcome the challenges of physical and biological barriers that limit biodistribution of therapeutic agents, while minimizing potential safety concerns associated with off-target exposure.

“ We believe that subpial technology will help advance the next frontier of gene therapy delivery via the spinal cord. With AviadoBio’s expertise in neurodegenerative diseases, gene therapy development, and neurosurgical drug delivery, this agreement will allow us to potentially bring transformative treatments to people with neurological diseases like ALS,” said Professor Martin Marsala, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Neurgain Technologies.

“ We are taking a neuroanatomy-led approach to drug delivery, which should have utility beyond ALS, and across neurological diseases that involve the spinal cord. Whether through our own research and development efforts or through partnerships, we want to enable all possibilities to deliver effective treatments to patients,” said Lisa Deschamps, Chief Executive Officer, AviadoBio.

AviadoBio is currently employing subpial delivery as part of its pipeline of ALS gene therapies. Under the agreement, Neurgain has granted AviadoBio an exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize subpial delivery technology.

About AviadoBio

AviadoBio’s mission is to develop and deliver potentially transformative gene therapies for people living with devastating neurodegenerative diseases such as frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). With our deep understanding of the brain and suite of proprietary gene therapy platforms and delivery technologies, AviadoBio is working relentlessly to overcome the challenges of delivering the right drug to the right place. Its innovative, neuroanatomy-led approach is designed to maximize the therapeutic potential of gene therapy to halt or potentially reverse neurodegenerative diseases. AviadoBio was founded on pioneering research from King’s College London and the UK Dementia Research Institute and has a leadership team with extensive gene therapy development, delivery and commercialization experience which uniquely positions the Company for success in bringing transformative medicines to patients.

AviadoBio’s investors include New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Monograph Capital, F-Prime Capital, Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. (JJDC), Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF), Advent Life Sciences, EQT Lifesciences, and LifeArc.

For more information, please visit www.aviadobio.com

About Neurgain

Neurgain Technologies, Inc., was founded in 2013 by Martin Marsala, Professor of Anesthesiology, UC San Diego School of Medicine, and Michael Krupp, CEO, with a track record in large pharma companies and leading several startups including Xfibra, Inc., to develop the technologies arising from Dr. Marsala’s lab. Dr. Marsala’s work has focused on the treatment of spinal cord trauma-including neuropathic pain and has produced numerous scientific publications and several patents.