A Futuristic Food Brand Finds a Futuristic Tech Partner in Qu

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cupbop, otherwise known as “A steaming cup of WOW!” has selected Qu as its full-stack technology partner for their 46-and-growing US locations. The new-age fast casual restaurant chain is consolidating its omni-channel ordering systems onto Qu’s unified platform—using POS, kiosk, and Kitchen Display Systems (KDS) for in-store; and Qu’s native online ordering and direct third-party delivery integrations for digital.

From humble food-truck beginnings to starring on Shark Tank, Cupbop’s journey has been anything but boring. The Korean “party in a cup” concept needed a futuristic technology partner to match the brand’s forward-leaning values and aggressive growth goals.

“With our exciting growth plans and rapid deployment schedule, we needed a technology partner that could grow with us—and fast. We asked for the full platform to be ready to roll out in 60 days and Qu delivered,” said Dok Kwon, COO of Cupbop.

Qu’s unified commerce platform provides Cupbop with the flexibility, speed, and scalability needed to continue their rapid expansion. The robust configuration tools available in Qu’s single backend will unify corporate and franchise groups under one solid architectural foundation. And Qu’s unique in-store cloud solution delivers increased stability to drive transaction speeds, protect guest data, and eliminate single points of failure.

Since opening their first food truck in 2013, Cupbop’s top priority has been to bring joy to their customers and employees. Before working with Qu, Cupbop had differing corporate and franchise infrastructures—making management of labor, data, and menus very difficult and time consuming.

“Cupbop is a bold and brave concept. They needed a technology partner to mirror their attitude and enable their ambitions,” said Sean Brennan, Qu’s Director of Mid-Market Sales. “I’m extremely proud of the partnership we’ve created.”

Qu’s API-first architecture unifies ordering data and process, creating a more fluid experience for guests, store managers and franchisees. The unified ordering ecosystem delivers experience consistency and order accuracy while giving Cupbop guests more choices and customization for when, where, and how orders are placed.

“Before partnering with Qu, we didn’t have a manageable solution for third-party integrations. Qu’s native third-party integrations allow us to partner with multiple vendors without the extra cost and problems that usually come with having another 3rd party integrator,” said Dok Kwon.

Cupbop is taking full advantage of Qu’s enterprise platform, especially when it comes to labor efficiency. Cupbop franchisees and store managers can track employee activity and real-time sales easier than ever with Notify, Qu’s AI-driven mobile app that delivers real-time data and forecasting via mobile phone.

“Many mid-market restaurant brands aspire to transcend the enterprise space but are unwilling to adopt an enterprise mentality. The way Cupbop prioritizes architecture and agility demonstrates keen foresight and commitment to scalable growth without limits,” said Brennan.

“Having a platform that unifies every aspect of our in-store and online experience among corporate and franchisee groups has been a game changer. Qu is a true partner that is willing to grow and scale with us as we adopt new technology to enhance our stores,” said Kwon.

About Cupbop

While you may have first heard of Cupbop from the popular TV show, Shark Tank, Cupbop’s reputation speaks for itself. In 2013 Junghun Song started the first Cupbop food truck in Utah believing Korean food had all the necessary ingredients to appeal to the world. Fast forward to today, you can find Cupbop storefronts, food trucks, and concession stands in Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and Oklahoma. Cupbop is a forward-thinking brand that is focused on moving its restaurant tech into the future to enable rapid growth, increased guest experience, and employee satisfaction.

About Qu

Qu is the restaurant technology company evolving POS, responsibly, for a more sustainable future. With the industry’s first unified commerce platform, Qu’s fully integrated products go beyond fragmented omni-channel ordering to create healthier connections for restaurant operating teams and their many stakeholders.

Focused on enterprise quick service (QSR) and fast-casual chains, our mission is to infuse speed, agility, and innovation into restaurant chains, enabling operators to seize new opportunities and improve profit margins - one order at a time. Above all else, Qu prides itself on transparent, responsible partnerships rooted in financial and moral stewardship for the restaurant industry.

Based in Bethesda, MD, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors that have also backed Google, Salesforce, Uber, and Dropbox. Visit www.qubeyond.com.