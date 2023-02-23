TWOTHIRDS and RecoverTM Partner to Transform Textile Waste Into Sustainable Goods for a Better Future

MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TWOTHIRDS, the Barcelona-based fashion brand dedicated to making “goods for a better future” has partnered with leading materials science company, Recover™, to produce responsibly-designed pieces including ocean-inspired tees, beach towels and high-quality basics.

Both RecoverTM and TWOTHIRDS are dedicated to bringing low-impact fashion to consumers and understand the importance of choosing responsible raw materials to do so. Aligned with TWOTHIRDS’ “Ocean at heart, Eco in mind” motto, pieces from this collaboration are made with up to 70% RecoverTM recycled cotton fiber, made from post-industrial textile waste. The TWOTHIRDS design team maximises the amount of recycled materials featured in its products, to create durable pieces that never sacrifice on quality.

As well as opting for lower-impact recycled materials, sustainability was also prioritised in the value chain. Thanks to Recover’s strategic partnership with FERRE Yarns, based locally in Alicante, the transportation impact connected to the TWOTHIRDS range was minimised.

Lutz Schwenke, the Founder and CEO of TWOTHIRDS, commented, “TWOTHIRDS was founded to make goods for a better future, to craft clothes that take care of what my family and I love most: the ocean. Recover™ helps us reduce our use of high-impact virgin fabrics, without ever compromising on quality or style.”

Alfredo Ferre, CEO at Recover™, stated, “We are proud to partner with TWOTHIRDS, an eco-conscious brand that shares our vision of a more sustainable future, one in which high-quality fashion is still a priority.”

For more information about the collaboration, visit recoverfiber.com and twothirds.com.

Recover™

Recover™ is a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to achieve circular fashion for all. As a fourth-generation, family-owned company, and backed by recent investment from STORY3 Capital and Goldman Sachs, Recover™ is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change-makers to meet the industry’s sustainability targets.

For more information, visit www.recoverfiber.com and follow @recoverfiber on social media.

TWOTHIRDS

Founded in 2010 to protect what we love most: the ocean, TWOTHIRDS has since evolved into a community of like-minded people. Together we strive to create clothes that have zero impact on the environment. We use fabrics that save water, turn plastic waste into quality garments, and wrap orders in sustainable paper packaging. TWOTHIRDS is a Climate Neutral company. This is made possible by our pioneering PRE-ORDER system and our constant search for more sustainable materials. The company has recently grown to become a crew of 50. This same crew creates timeless fashion pieces, designed in Barcelona, crafted in Portugal. On top of all this, we actively encourage our suppliers to make a full green (or blue) energy transition.

For more information, visit www.twothirds.com and @twothirds_bcn.