Ulta Beauty to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 9, 2023

BOLINGBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced it plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 28, 2023 on Thursday, March 9, 2023, after the market closes. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on March 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. CT. The conference call will be hosted by Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer, and Scott Settersten, chief financial officer.

Investors and analysts who are interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 704-4453. Participants may also listen to a real-time audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website located at https://www.ulta.com/investor. A replay of the webcast will remain available for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 23, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering conference ID number 13735500.

