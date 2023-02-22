PowerSchool Expands International Channel Partner Program, Announces OneConnect as First Channel Partner in Africa

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced the expansion of its Global channel partner initiative, the PowerPartner Program, with the program’s first channel partner in Africa, OneConnect. OneConnect is an innovative provider of turnkey technology services and solutions in South Africa and throughout the African continent.

The PowerPartner Program leverages PowerSchool’s regional channel partners to support localized marketing, sales, and customer deployment efforts. As the first channel partner in Africa, OneConnect will help grow PowerSchool’s customer base in South Africa and throughout the region and is expected to help the company serve more than 500,000 students across the continent in the next year.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with OneConnect,” said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool. “We’ve seen the innovative impact of OneConnect’s technology services and solutions, and know they are the right partner to expand our support to the over 240 million students enrolled in Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond.”

Through the OneConnect partnership, educators in South Africa and across the continent can access mission-critical tools, including products from PowerSchool Unified Classroom®, PowerSchool Unified Talent™, PowerSchool Unified Insights™, and PowerSchool Unified Operations™ to support even more educators, students and families and help them realize the promise of personalized education.

“OneConnect understands the unique experience, opportunities, and challenges of education leaders in South Africa and throughout the Continent,” said Rogers Sithole, Managing Director: OneConnect Education. “Education technology, like the solutions offered from PowerSchool, are key to democratizing education through improving digital access, professional development, and personalized learning across the continent.”

Currently, PowerSchool channel partners serve customers in India, the Philippines, and Uruguay, with plans to rapidly expand the program this year.

“With PowerSchool’s extensive and growing customer base in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region, exceptional partners, like OneConnect, will further support the company’s efforts for global expansion,” said Tim Russell, Vice President for International Channel Development. “PowerSchool will continue to add additional partners across the Middle East, Asia, New Zealand, and Latin America regions this year.”

The OneConnect partnership news follows the company’s recent announcement of plans to open its first Middle East & Africa (MEA) office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Spring 2023.

About OneConnect

OneConnect is a multi-faceted technology company headquartered in South Africa with regional offices in Kenya and Mozambique, offering over 14 years of turnkey Technology services and solutions to small, medium and large business throughout Africa. Their hallmark suite of innovative technology solutions and products, complemented by the experience and qualifications of their people, offer excellence in execution and after-sales service and support on an on-going basis. OneConnect’s Education division aims to democratize education on the Continent by offering solutions for every stage of the education cycle. For more information, please visit https://www.oneconnect.co.za/.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

