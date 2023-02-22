Tree Top® Partners With 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the Kroger Racing Team for First Time

SELAH, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following his thrilling victory at the Daytona 500, 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will race the No. 47 Ralphs/Tree Top® Camaro ZL1 at the Pala Casino 400 on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Auto Club Speedway. Tree Top will be featured as the primary sponsor of Stenhouse Jr.’s car when the 200-lap event returns to the two-mile, D-shaped oval in Fontana, California.

“All of us at Tree Top are incredibly excited to be a part of the Kroger Racing team,” said Brad Olsen, vice president of marketing, Tree Top. “We kicked off the season with a huge win at the Daytona 500. Now we’re looking forward to more great things ahead, starting this weekend at the Pala Casino 400 in Fontana where Tree Top will have great visibility on Ricky’s No. 47 car.”

Headquartered in Selah, Washington, Tree Top is a farmer-owned leading producer of high-quality, simple-ingredient fruit-based products, including apple juices and sauces. As part of the brand’s partnership with the Kroger Racing team for the 2023 season, Tree Top’s apple sauce and apple juice will be displayed on the No. 47 Camaro ZL1.

“It’s been fun promoting our partners and our team after winning the Daytona 500,” said the 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION Ricky Stenhouse Jr. “We’re looking forward to Auto Club Speedway and having Tree Top on our race car. We finished in the top 10 there last year, and it will be great to help spread the word about Tree Top’s sauces and juices at Auto Club and all season long. We want to keep the momentum going with Tree Top after our big win in the No. 47 Kroger®/Cottonelle® Camaro at Daytona together.”

Live coverage of the Pala Casino 400 at the Auto Club Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 26, begins at 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET) and airs on FOX, MRN Radio Network and SiriusXM Satellite NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

About Tree Top: Tree Top is a farmer-owned cooperative owned by nearly 1,000 apple and pear growers. The cooperative was founded in 1960 in the heart of Washington’s apple country. Tree Top has led the way in premium-quality juices and apple sauce. With their fruit expertise and trusted sources of fruit, they now produce the widest array of fruit-based products and solutions for consumers and for most of the world’s leading food and beverage manufacturers. Tree Top operates seven production facilities near the fruit in Washington, Oregon and California to create healthful fruit products made from simple ingredients to the delight of consumers around the world. To learn more, please visit TreeTop.com.