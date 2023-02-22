Degree Deodorant Enlists Doc Wayne Youth Services to Provide Sport-Based Mental Well-being Module for its Breaking Limits Program

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doc Wayne Youth Services (“Doc Wayne”), a nonprofit innovator and provider of sport-based mental health therapy for youth, today announced that it has developed a mental well-being training module for the Breaking Limits Program launched by Unilever’s deodorant brand Degree.

Degree’s Breaking Limits Program centers on equipping young people with the confidence and opportunity to move however they want, particularly those who face significant barriers to being active. It helps them build healthier, more resilient communities, to help foster and increase youth mental well-being. It does this by providing them with critical life skills such as teamwork, resilience and the confidence to break the narrow limits set by society. The training series, a collection of free digital training modules for coaches co-created with Beyond Sport and other sport for development NGOs, tackles some of the key issues holding young people back from moving, such as Gender Equality, Disability Inclusion and Anti-Bias.

“Degree believes that movement has the power to transform lives and is committed to giving young people access to positive role models, community and a safe space to move,” commented Kathryn Swallow, Global Brand Vice President of Rexona at Unilever. “Doc Wayne’s support of the Breaking Limits Program is enabling us to impact the lives of thousands of young people. We’re proud to empower and inspire other coaches with the important life and wellness skills provided by the Doc Wayne team.”

The Degree Mental Well-being Module is a customized, clinician-led curriculum that puts movement into practice to empower coaches in the U.S., U.K., Brazil, Argentina, Mexico to integrate the five keys to wellbeing (Connect, Be Active, Take Notice, Keep Learning and Give) into their work with young people to build healthier, more resilient global communities. The module is led by Doc Wayne’s Deputy Director Rebekah Roulier, LMHC, Doc Wayne clinicians known as “coaches,” and a program alum turned community advocate.

The training also features videos of Doc Wayne activities and games in action among programs that take place in Boston and Kenya, and youth participants that share their own versions of what wellbeing means to them. It also includes inspirational remarks by WNBA star Natisha Hiedeman, a player with the Connecticut Sun and a friend and supporter of Doc Wayne.

“The Degree Breaking Limits Program is incredibly powerful and far-reaching,” commented David Cohen, CEO of Doc Wayne. “Our philosophies are so well-aligned, and the collaboration among all the participating organizations will enable us to achieve far more by reaching countless more youth and communities.”

Doc Wayne’s programs are held in a gym or on a field at schools, community centers and in clinical settings. The approach fosters openness and trust that enables healing, the development of life skills and learning teamwork, with the benefits of physical activity. The organization offers training in how to provide trauma-informed, sport-based and equity-focused mental health support via its Champions Network®. Doc Wayne has trained people and organizations in 25 countries (including conflict zones), impacting over 500,000+ youth thus far.

About Doc Wayne Youth Services

Doc Wayne is an innovator and provider of sport-based mental health therapy for youth. We provide services, tools and training that address emotional, behavioral, traumatic, racial, gender, and cultural-based barriers by providing equitable access to better mental health for all. Our clinician-led curricula puts sport into practice; programs are held in a gym or on a field at schools, community centers and in clinical settings. The approach fosters openness and trust that enables healing, the development of life skills and learning teamwork, with the benefits of physical activity. Strengthening the social-emotional skills in young learners helps to build healthier, more resilient global communities. Doc Wayne, headquartered in Boston with an office in Allston, MA, also has a growing team worldwide.

About Degree

Degree (also known as Sure, Rexona or Shield depending on where you are in the world) believes in the power of movement to transform lives. As the world’s number 1 antiperspirant and deodorant brand, we want to give everyone the confidence to move however they want. From products that provide you with nonstop protection, to campaigns that challenge society’s narrow view on who an acceptable mover is, Degree is committed to breaking down barriers that stop people participating in physical movement.

For more information about Unilever and its brands, please visit www.unilever.com