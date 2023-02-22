Naser Taher awarded ‘Chairman of the Year’ in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Prestigious Le Fonti Awards Ceremony was held on Thursday night at The Palace Downtown Dubai, hosting prominent business leaders from around the globe.

The annual Awards honor the highest levels of business excellence and are acclaimed across the industry as a true quality mark. At the ceremony, MultiBank Group was awarded the ‘Leading Financial Derivatives Institution’; and Chairman Mr. Naser Taher was recognized as the ‘Chairman of the Year’.

Speaking on the double win, Chairman Mr. Naser Taher said, “It is a testament to the dedication, and commitment of our team”, recognizing the efforts of the entire MultiBank Group. In his speech, Mr. Taher stated “MultiBank Group has grown to be one of the largest, if not the largest, financial derivatives institution with a daily turnover of USD 12.1 billion, over 1 million customers, and over 30,000 institutional clients. Additionally, we maintain an unblemished record with all our 11 regulators since 2005.”

Staying true to the honour of Chairman of the Year, he also recognized what a difficult year it had been in the financial world, saying, “the Crypto Market has been mismanaged” by market leaders. He called for reform, stating that MultiBank Group shall play a leading role in cleaning the Crypto Market in 2023.

Le Fonti focuses on enhancing companies’ unique features. Fostering a business community of over ten million people globally, the event offered an opportunity for industry leaders to connect, learn and grow with each other. The Summit and Awards Ceremony was followed by an entertaining Gala Dinner, summing up a successful night.

About MultiBank Group:

MultiBank Group was established in California, USA, in 2005. Boasting a daily trading volume of over US$ 12.1 billion, it provides services to an extensive client base of over 1,000,000 customers from across 100 countries MultiBank Group offers award-winning trading platforms, with up to 500:1 leverage on products including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices and Digital Assets. For more information, visit https://multibankfx.com/.