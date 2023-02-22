Clinical Report: ACES Center of Excellence Onboarding Assessments Yield Best Client Outcomes

The ACES Center of Excellence assessment onboarding process yields the best outcomes for ACES clients and their families. Parents and children work closely with their ACES Treatment Initiation Manager to determine the best course of treatment. Watch a parent intake assessment demonstration with an ACES Treatment Initiation Manager.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Autism Comprehensive Education Services (ACES), an autism services provider whose clinical model is grounded in proven clinical outcomes, today released its clinical report on monitoring consistency in individualized and dynamic Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) service delivery at scale using validated metrics that guide treatment decisions through the ACES Assessment bundle.

The ACES Center of Excellence (COE) is a time-proven, collective measure of five individual clinical parameters that are weighted and combined into a comprehensive and aligned Center of Excellence Index. This simplified clinical weighting system allows for clinical differentiation, standard quality measurement among ABA clinics and excellence in clinical care.

The new report focuses on the ACES Assessment Bundle, part of the onboarding process that involves a series of assessments, including Person Centered Planning, parent stress, overall satisfaction with care, quality of life and family empowerment. The ACES Assessment Bundle provides clinicians and families access to a comprehensive assessment bundle. Through a proprietary process, ACES clinicians use that comprehensive assessment bundle to uniquely target interventions to inform titration of care decisions that yield the best outcomes for clients and their families.

Ashley Drag, ACES SVP of clinical services and innovation, said, “For the last 18 months, ACES’ Center of Excellence Scorecard has been used as the value-based standard of care by a national payor. A pillar of our COE scorecard, the ACES Assessment Bundle is sensitive to the Autism Spectrum Disorder Core Deficits put forth in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5).”

Lisa Dawe, ACES’ chief executive officer, said, “For nearly 28 years, ACES has enhanced the quality of life for individuals and their families impacted with autism and other special needs through our clinically based comprehensive autism therapy and intervention services driven by our clinical quality index. We are proud to share this model with the autism community as we collectively work to meet the growing demand for care.”

For more information on ACES, visit www.acesaba.com. To read the report, ACES Quality Index Measures of Excellence Improves the Assessment Experience for Families and Leads to Visible Results and Measurable Outcomes, go to https://www.acesaba.com/aba-quality-report-assessment/.

Editors’ Note: Please see the link below to video that demonstrates the ACES Center of Excellence assessment onboarding process to yield the best outcomes for ACES clients and their families.

Watch a parent intake assessment demonstration video: https://vimeo.com/797617916/7b684aaff0.

About Autism Comprehensive Educational Services (ACES)

ACES is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals and families impacted with autism or other special needs. Founded in 1996 by Kristin Farmer, ACES provides comprehensive, professional services to maximize individuals’ potential in the home, school, clinic and community using accepted teaching and ABA therapeutic methodologies. ACES operates in 75 markets in nine states, serving thousands of clients in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Washington with a long track record of outcomes. Learn more at https://www.acesaba.com/.