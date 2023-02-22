Westinghouse and Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe Advance Poland’s Nuclear Energy Program with Contract Signing

U.S. and Polish government officials join Westinghouse and Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe leaders for historic contract signing to advance Poland’s Nuclear Energy program. (L to R) Ambassador Mark Brzezinski, U.S. Ambassador to Poland. Paweł Jabłoński, Polish Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. David Durham, Westinghouse Energy Systems President. Tomasz Stępień, Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe President. Anna Moskwa, Polish Minister of Climate and Environment. Mateusz Berger, Polish Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure. Miroslaw Kowalik, President of Westinghouse Poland. (Photo: Business Wire)

(standing L to R): David Durham, Westinghouse Energy Systems President, Tomasz Stępień, Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe President, and Miroslaw Kowalik, President of Westinghouse Poland, complete a contract signing ceremony to advance Poland’s Nuclear Energy program as witnessed by U.S. and Polish government officials. (Photo: Business Wire)

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company and state-owned Polish utility Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe (PEJ) today signed a contract to advance Poland’s new nuclear energy program. The agreement moves the country one step closer to deploying multiple AP1000® reactors, the most advanced Generation III+ nuclear reactor available today.

The contract covers front-end engineering, early procurement work, and program development.

United States Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski, Paweł Jabłoński, Polish Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa, and Polish Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Mateusz Berger, witnessed the historic signing.

“Our cooperation on nuclear energy is an essential part of the U.S.-Polish strategic relationship. It is only fitting that our joint project advance during President Biden’s historic second visit to Warsaw in less than one year,” said Ambassador Brzezinski. “This is a clear and important milestone in our energy security partnership. Although much hard work remains ahead of us, I know that by redoubling our commitments, and by working together, we will deliver the promise of clean, safe, and secure nuclear energy.”

“Today’s great progress enables PEJ and Poland to move forward with deploying the most advanced nuclear technology available to deliver affordable and clean electricity, while reinforcing Poland’s energy security,” said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse President and CEO. “We’re all working hard, together, to reach the next milestone agreement for the people of Poland.”

Polish industrial companies will play a key role in the supply of these nuclear plants. Westinghouse has already signed agreements with 35 companies in Poland and 75 throughout the region. Westinghouse has planned to establish a major engineering center in Poland and is planning additional industrial investments to support training and development of Poland’s nuclear power talents, workforce and supply base.

The AP1000 nuclear reactor is the only operating Generation III+ reactor with fully passive safety systems, modular construction design and has the smallest footprint per MWe on the market. It is intended to produce clean electricity, steam and hydrogen, and operate seamlessly with renewables in the grids of the future. In addition to two AP1000 units nearing completion at the Vogtle site in the United States, four AP1000 units are currently setting operational performance records in China, which decided in 2022 to deploy six more units. Westinghouse AP1000 technology also has been selected for nine units in Ukraine, and is under consideration at multiple other sites, in particular in Central and Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, and in the United States.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle.