Anaergia Sells Tønder Denmark Biomethane Plant to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia” or the “Company”) (TSX:ANRG) today announced it has sold its Envo Biogas plant in Tønder, Denmark to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ (CIP) Advanced Bioenergy Fund I, which is developing biogas projects in Europe and North America. While the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, Anaergia expects to recognize a positive impact on the completion of the transaction. Anaergia plans to deploy capital from the sale towards facilitating additional growth, mainly in Italy and Germany.

Anaergia acquired and began construction on the Tønder project in late 2021 and injected the facility’s first biomethane into Danish pipelines in November 2022, which allowed the facility to qualify for a 20-year Danish Energy Agency biogas subsidy program.

When fully operational, the Tønder facility is expected to become one of Europe’s largest biogas plants, processing up to 900,000 tons of organic waste to produce up to 1.4 million MMBtu (40 million Nm3) of renewable natural gas annually. In addition, the Tønder plant will produce biogenic carbon dioxide that will be used by European Energy to produce green e-methanol to fuel container ships.

“Having advanced the Envo Biogas Tønder project and adding substantial value, the timing is now right for Anaergia to divest of this facility and use the proceeds to advance other new and existing projects in Europe,” said Andrew Benedek, Chairman and CEO of Anaergia. “We look forward to helping Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners complete construction on this project and collaborating with them in the future.”

“We are very pleased to have made our first investment into a large-scale and modern biogas project in Denmark, creating not just green energy, but also jobs and investments in the local community,” said Thomas Dalsgaard, partner with CIP. “We look forward to working with local stakeholders and farmers and to continue the construction of the plant that once in full operations will make a significant contribution to the green transition in the municipality of Tønder and in Denmark.”

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG), fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. With a proven track record from delivering world-leading projects on four continents, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water. Our customers are in the municipal solid waste, municipal wastewater, agriculture, and food processing industries. In each of these markets Anaergia has built many successful plants including some of the largest in the world. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.

