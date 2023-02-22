Ding Teams up With Western Union to Offer Mobile TopUp Service From Canada to the World

DUBLIN & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ding, the largest international mobile top-up platform, today announced an agreement with Western Union that allows Western Union’s Canadian customers to send international top-up payments to the mobile phones of more than five billion prepaid customers around the world.

The collaboration gives Western Union’s customers access to Ding’s network of over 600 mobile operators across more than 140 countries, covering 95 percent of the world’s population. In addition, it gives Western Union’s customers a channel to add minutes and data quickly and easily to the mobile plans.

"We are thrilled to be teaming with one of the largest money transfer operations in the world”, said Jonathan Rockett, Chief Financial Officer, Ding. “The launch of Ding Checkout with Western Union will give consumers access to a complimentary service which they can use to support their friends and families around the globe. We are excited to unveil our capabilities as a digital value transfer platform and drive growth in both new and existing customers for Western Union.”

Ding’s partnership with Western Union will initially launch in Canada, making it easier for Western Union’s Canadian customers to keep their loved ones’ phones in credit and to stay connected.

“Western Union is constantly evolving its omnichannel experience, looking for new ways to make the lives of our customers easier and more efficient,” said Gabriella Fitzgerald, President, Western Union North America. “By teaming up with Ding, we are offering customers more choice and convenience to connect with family and friends – not only through our traditional money service, but now their mobile phone plans.”

