Sidus Space Secures Additional Launches with SpaceX

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) (“The Company”), a Space-as-a-Service company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, today announced it has signed an agreement with SpaceX to launch on Transporter missions manifested for 2024 and 2025.

This additional agreement further extends the Company’s relationship with SpaceX, chosen in part due to their successful and reliable launch capabilities. Sidus Space expects the Maiden Flight of LizzieSat™ on SpaceX Transporter-9 later this year. Along with launching in 2023, the new agreement adds two additional flights in 2024 and two flights scheduled for launch in 2025, each of which are on upcoming Transporter missions.

"We are thrilled to have signed multi-year agreements with SpaceX, establishing a regular launch cadence for Sidus and our customers,” said Founder and CEO, Carol Craig. “With an expected nine LizzieSats in orbit via SpaceX launches through early 2025, we can accommodate multiple missions, offering a variety of flight opportunities to customers. This provides our customers multiple manifest options to meet their mission objectives while expanding our space data and imagery platform as part our mission of “Bringing Space Down to Earth™.”

Once launched, each LizzieSat™ mission is expected to be in orbit for four to five years. This timeline provides sufficient time on orbit to meet customer needs and to advance future technologies.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

