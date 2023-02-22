DoiT Acquires Incentro GCP Reseller Business to Unlock Full Google Cloud Benefits

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoiT International (DoiT), a leading provider of cloud cost management technology and services and award-winning Google Cloud Partner, has made a strategic acquisition of the GCP reseller business from digital solutions specialist Incentro. This transaction will enable current Incentro customers and other Benelux businesses to unlock the full benefits of Google Cloud.

Incentro, a Netherlands-based professional services partner known for building best-in-class digital solutions, and DoiT, a leading provider of cloud cost management technology and services, will complement each other’s more than 10 years’ of expertise in driving innovation, leading to more effective, more cost-efficient and faster results for Benelux clients using Google Cloud.

Intelligent cloud and data technology for digital native businesses

This transaction combines Incentro’s digital solutions with DoiT’s intelligent technology for CloudOps, cloud migration, machine learning and cloud FinOps. Since its recent launch in the Benelux region, DoiT is experiencing rapid growth with numerous local digital native businesses who now trust DoiT with their cloud operations with examples such as Aidence and Energyworx. Benefits to customers include expert technical consulting and access to DoiT’s advanced technology suite of solutions, most notably its technology portfolio of proprietary software, including its Flexsave offering.

Building unparalleled digital solutions for clients such as Siemens or Vakanties.nl, Incentro has over two decades of experience in Benelux. Together, DoiT and Incentro will now provide Google Cloud customers in the region with the industry’s best available technology and expertise.

“DoiT and Incentro embody many of the same core values – creating a future-proof foundation for digital native businesses. This strategic transaction will benefit customers across the Benelux region as our combined offerings complement each other’s specialties, enabling our customers to thrive and grow,” says Mathijs Kreugel, Board member of Incentro.

“We are thrilled to enter this transaction with Incentro, a leading player in Benelux. By merging the strength of Incentro’s digital solutions with DoiT’s intelligent technology and cloud expertise, we are building on our vision and commitment to be a valuable partner for our customers in the region and beyond,” says Yoav Toussia-Cohen, CEO of DoiT International.

About DoiT International

DoiT International provides intelligent technology and premium cloud expertise to simplify and automate public cloud use, for digitally savvy companies. An award-winning strategic partner of Google Cloud and AWS, DoiT services more than 2,500 customers in over 70 countries.

For more information, visit doit.com.

About Incentro

Incentro is a rapidly growing digital service provider with over 450 employees, located in the Netherlands, Spain, and Africa. Our agile IT consultants dive into your organisation, think two steps ahead, and build sustainable solutions that perfectly match your needs and those of your customers. In other words: awesome digital solutions. Whatever your ambition may be.