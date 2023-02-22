EP Wealth Advisors® Increases Presence in New England Through Partnership with Massachusetts-Based Resolute Financial, LLC

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EP Wealth Advisors, LLC (“EP Wealth”), a leading independent registered investment adviser (“RIA”) on a mission to provide clients with personalized service through integrated financial planning, investment management and tax and estate planning, has partnered with Resolute Financial, LLC (“Resolute”). Resolute has two offices in Massachusetts and one in New Hampshire, and marks EP’s fourth East Coast partnership since Sept. 2022. This brings the firm’s East Coast presence to seven offices in total, and marks the first acquisition of 2023, after adding six firms in 2022.

Resolute is led by Chuck Johnson, Tom Dwyer and Bill Simpson, who will all join EP Wealth as Senior Wealth Advisors. The firm’s three additional support team members will be joining EP, as well. The Resolute team shares a similar vision to EP – a focus on long-term financial planning, commitment to client success and maintaining a local boutique feel while offering resources on a national scale. EP’s planning, tax, estate, portfolio strategy, investment and technology resources will bolster Resolute’s client offerings and help set the stage for further growth in the region.

“Chuck, Tom and Bill are much like our founders Derek Holman and Brian Parker. They share a focus on delivering personal, purposeful plans that help their clients reach their financial goals,” said Patrick Goshtigian, CFA, CEO of EP Wealth. “They share EP Wealth’s philosophy that the client-advisor relationship deserves 100% focus, and will be able to bring that to the forefront of their business with the backing of EP’s resources. Resolute is a welcome addition as we continue to expand our geographic footprint while providing exceptional local service and partnering with firms who closely align with our culture.”

EP Wealth has achieved consistent and strategic growth over the last five years, and this acquisition marks its 27th partnership over that period. Since taking a minority investment from Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”) in July 2017, EP Wealth now has more than 30 offices across 11 states coast-to-coast. The firm continues to experience significant organic growth year-over-year while expanding capabilities and resources through the addition of outstanding talent.

Johnson added: “From our initial conversations, it was very clear we are philosophically aligned with EP and fully committed to delivering a superior client experience. As we considered our future plans, it was important that we continue to deliver the personal experience our clients have enjoyed. EP supports and embraces that personal approach, and the additional depth and breadth of resources will allow us to focus on and enhance our client services and broaden our reach.”

The acquisition of Resolute adds nearly $350 million in AUM and brings EP Wealth’s total employee base to more than 340. Financial and legal terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

About EP Wealth Advisors

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC (“EP Wealth”) is a fee-only registered investment adviser and financial planning firm with more than 30 offices in 11 states, including California, Washington, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Texas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. The firm manages more than $16.1 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2022. EP Wealth provides client-centric financial, tax and estate planning and investment management services to individuals and businesses. Headquartered in Torrance, California, EP Wealth is led by co-founders and Managing Directors Derek Holman, CFP®, AIF®, and Brian Parker, CFP®, along with CEO Patrick Goshtigian, CFA, and President Ryan Parker. It is backed by Berkshire Partners, a leading private investment firm in Boston. For more information, please visit www.epwealth.com.

About Wealth Partners Capital Group

Wealth Partners Capital Group ("WPCG") is a financial services holding company, which invests in and partners with select leading wealth management firms. WPCG assists its partner firms by identifying and integrating like-minded registered investment advisors and financial advisors who are seeking access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and customized transition solutions. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com.