Cognigy Joins AWS Independent Software Vendor Accelerate Program

DÜSSELDORF, Germany & SAN FRANCISCO--Cognigy, a Conversational AI market leader, announced today that it has been selected to participate in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS, dedicated to the global business development of AWS Partners.

Cognigy’s acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program enables the company to collaborate more closely with the AWS organization to design and deliver superior outcomes to AWS customers leveraging the combined solution set of AWS and Cognigy.

“Achieving the AWS ISV Accelerate membership so closely after earning our AWS Conversational AI Competency distinction is a clear validation of the power of our combined solutions to transform customer service,” said Hardy Myers, SVP business development and strategy. “We are excited to see our relationship with AWS continue to grow. It is truly an honor to collaborate with such a talented team of enterprise experts at AWS to build the next generation of AI-powered customer service solutions.”

Cognigy is an official Amazon partner and one of the first certified by AWS in Conversational AI competency. Through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Cognigy receives focused co-selling support from AWS, access to further sales enablement resources, reduced AWS Marketplace listing fees, and incentives for AWS Sales teams. The program provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and partners.

The Cognigy.AI platform, running on AWS and integrated with Generative AI, enables enterprises to deliver 24/7, personalized service experiences at scale across both voice and digital (chat) channels. Cognigy’s powerful enterprise conversational AI platform integrates with and leverages a diverse set of AWS services, including Amazon Connect, Amazon Lex, Amazon Polly and Amazon Transcribe. The Cognigy low-code flow builder and its vast library of pre-built integrations enable significantly faster time to value.

Attend a webinar on February 28th for an in-depth look at how to leverage the AWS and Cognigy ecosystems to create an AI-first contact center that consistently delivers great customer experiences and business outcomes. Learn more and register for the webinar here: https://www.cognigy.com/power-up-your-amazon-contact-center.

About Cognigy

Cognigy, a market leader in Conversational AI, Powers Up enterprise contact centers to exceed customer expectations, improve agent satisfaction, and rapidly respond to market changes. The Cognigy.AI platform enables next-generation customer service with a suite of solutions, including Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service, and Agent + Assist. In addition, Cognigy.AI gives the enterprise all it needs to deliver always-on, personalized service experiences at scale, on both voice and chat. Delivering fast time to value, Cognigy.AI is a low code platform that is easy to use, supports all use cases, and is designed to integrate with existing contact center and enterprise systems fully. Over 1,000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create customer and employee service that is loved by everyone. Cognigy’s worldwide customer portfolio includes BioNTech, Bosch, Fidelity Life, Mercedes-Benz, Lufthansa Group and Toyota. Learn more at cognigy.com.