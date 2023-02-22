Wafra and Post Road Form Partnership with Intermountain Infrastructure Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wafra Inc. (“Wafra”), a global alternative investment firm, and Post Road Group (“Post Road”), an alternative investment advisory firm based on Stamford, CT, today announced an investment in Intermountain Infrastructure Group LLC (“IIG”), a leading fiber infrastructure developer and operator focused on providing high-quality bandwidth and route diversity to hyperscale, cloud, carrier and content customers.

The new partnership will enable IIG to accelerate its network deployment, including a new long-haul route in the Intermountain Region of the western United States. Led by Co-Founder, President, and CEO Jeff Yount and COO Brady Adams, IIG was founded in 2017 and owns long haul, regional and metro fiber networks in the United States and Canada including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Illinois, Nevada, California, British Columbia and Alberta.

“IIG was founded with the goal of providing infrastructure solutions to the largest consumers of bandwidth in North America, and this new partnership aligns perfectly with that goal, arming us with the capital resources necessary to accelerate and complete ongoing business initiatives catering to this end-market,” said Mr. Yount. “Wafra and Post Road bring significant bandwidth infrastructure investment experience across multiple ecosystems, and we are excited to partner with them to take IIG to the next level.”

“Increases in global bandwidth consumption continue to strain existing long-haul fiber infrastructure, requiring meaningful investment to support the networks of the future,” said Adel Alderbas, Chief Investment Officer of Wafra. “IIG’s management team has a long history of delivering fiber routes to serve the needs of the industry’s most sophisticated customers. Alongside the Post Road team, we are excited to support the growth of IIG’s network as it serves growing customer needs.”

“We continue to see tremendous market opportunities for companies like IIG that are focused on building strategic digital infrastructure to support high-capacity and low latency connectivity,” said Michael Bogdan, Co-Managing Partner of Post Road. “We are thrilled to partner with Jeff and Brady, two leading industry veterans with significant experience building long-haul and metro fiber networks and are looking forward to working with IIG’s management team and Wafra to grow IIG into a leading dark and lit fiber solutions provider in the western United States.”

Latham & Watkins LLP and Covington & Burling LLP served as legal advisors to Wafra. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP served as legal advisor to Post Road. IIG was advised by Bank Street Group LLC as financial advisor and Holland & Knight LLP as legal counsel.

About Intermountain Infrastructure Group

IIG is rapidly deploying high capacity, dense fiber networks regionally and in select metro markets in the western United States. IIG provides organizations with the experience, service expertise, and network capabilities to implement and maintain telecommunications infrastructure. IIG’s primary products are Dark Fiber, Waves, High-Capacity Internet and Colocation. Our team’s depth of experience brings together technology, thought leadership, best-in-class customer service and industry-leading infrastructure deployment capabilities to deliver network solutions for the most demanding bandwidth consumers in the market. For more information, please visit https://intermountainig.com/

About Wafra

Wafra is a global alternative investment manager with approximately $31 billion of assets under management across a range of alternative assets, including real assets, real estate, and strategic partnerships. By providing flexible and accretive capital solutions and focusing on long-term partnerships, Wafra aligns and partners with high quality asset owners, companies and management teams. Headquartered in New York, Wafra has additional offices in London, Kuwait, and Bermuda. For more information, please visit www.wafra.com.

About Post Road Group

Post Road Group is an alternative investment advisory firm with approximately $1.4 billion of assets under management, located in Stamford, CT. Post Road originates and executes investments across four distinct but complementary strategies: Corporate, Real Estate Credit, Real Estate Equity and Specialty Finance. Since its founding in 2015, the firm has invested and committed over $2.3 billion of capital. To learn more, visit www.postroadgroup.com.