Habu Partners With Databricks to Bring Cross-platform Interoperable Clean Room Solutions for Data Driven Insights and Outcomes for Customers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Habu, the global innovator in data clean room software, today announced a partnership with Databricks, the lakehouse company, that brings a native integration to each company’s platform providing customers with ease of use and cross-platform interoperability. The collaboration harnesses Habu’s powerful multi-cloud data clean room orchestration capabilities within the Databricks Lakehouse enabling companies to make smarter business decisions more quickly and at scale. The combination of the powerful data and analytics capabilities of Databricks with Habu’s advanced data collaboration solution provides a unique and comprehensive solution to customers.

"We are excited to be working with Habu to provide our customers with interoperable data clean room solutions on top of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform," said Jay Bhankharia, Sr. Director of Data Partnerships at Databricks. "The native integration of our platforms will allow for seamless collaboration without moving or copying data through Delta Sharing, while ensuring that our customers are able to honor their commitment to user privacy."

Data clean rooms are a proven way to enable organizations across numerous industries including media and entertainment, travel, healthcare, financial services, retail, and consumer packaged goods to enable the analysis of sensitive data while minimizing the risk of data exposure, while also ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations. Clean rooms require a solution that not only safely incorporates internal and external data sources but supports interoperability across clouds. With the integration between Habu and Databricks, customers will be able to incorporate data collaboration at scale, without use case limitations, across clouds without the need for all parties to require upfront and ongoing technical resources to implement and maintain.

“Habu continues to expand the breadth of partners across a broad ecosystem for data activation, measurement, identity, collaboration and insights for enterprises,” stated Matt Kilmartin, Co-founder and CEO of Habu. “This partnership continues our commitment to integrate seamlessly with existing tools and technology to accelerate business growth.

Key capabilities of the joint solution include:

To learn more about how Habu and Databricks deliver innovative solutions for privacy safe data management and collaboration visit https://habu.com and https://databricks.com. Habu will also be accessible in the Databricks Marketplace.

About Habu

Habu is a global leader in data clean room software, enabling companies to benefit from the value of data without the risk. Habu connects data internally and externally with other departments, partners, customers, and providers in privacy safe and compliant ways for better collaboration, decision making and results. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. and Boston, MA. For more information on Habu Data Collaboration solutions visit www.habu.com.