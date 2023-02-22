FortuneCoins.com Partners With Evoplay

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. gaming market has seen plenty of good news this year. The latest update comes from FortuneCoins.com, one of the fastest-growing online sweepstakes casinos in the United States, which has joined forces with the recognized game developer, Evoplay.

FortuneCoins.com is a relatively new social casino platform, established in April 2022. Thanks to its unique proposition to users, a large variety of games, and a “customer-first” mindset, Fortune Coins immediately became one of the leading entertainment platforms in the U.S. with over 1.5 million registered users and counting. This feat shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering the platform’s vast availability, user-friendly website, and endless promotions.

Fortune Coins’ rich gaming portfolio is its most compelling feature. The lobby displays a diverse range of games users can play for free — using only casino credit. The library includes free high-quality digital slots, table games, and specialty games from a wide variety of providers which now includes Evoplay. The partnership with Evoplay is expected to widen this selection remarkably.

Evoplay is an award-winning iGaming development studio founded in 2017. It caters to clients from 41 countries across Europe, Latin America, Asia, and CIS. The company currently holds over 200 online games - slots, table, and instant - in its portfolio and boasts partnerships with industry giants such as Scommettendo, Novibet, Relax Gaming, and more.

As per the deal, Evoplay will supply Fortune Coins with a suite of casino-style games that will expand the gaming experience for players.

Fortune Coins Casino CEO, Mickey Blayvas expressed his gratitude for the new partnership: “We are excited at the impact the partnership with Evoplay will have on the growth of FortuneCoins.com. It will help to boost our game selection even further and strengthen Fortune Coins’s status as the fastest-growing social casino in the U.S.”

About Fortune Coins:

FortuneCoins.com is a social casino with sweepstakes elements, dedicated to providing high-quality, free casino-style entertainment to players in the United States. The Fortune Coins casino sweepstakes model gives registered players an opportunity to win free coins that can be used to play every game in the website library, including casino-style slot games, fish games, and card games. For more information, visit fortunecoins.com

About Evoplay:

Evoplay is an industry-leading iGaming provider. It uses innovative gameplay and cutting-edge design to elevate user experience and bring new audiences to the world of iGaming. No stranger to the EGR and SBC awards, Evoplay unveiled the industry’s first 3D/VR slots game at ICE 2018 and today boasts a portfolio of over 200 slots, table, and instant games. With a development centre and offices in Europe, the company has an established partnership network throughout Europe, LatAm, Asia and CIS. For more information, visit evoplay.games/