Intercontinental Exchange Selects Dow Jones as Main Provider of News Content Available on ICE Desktops

ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced it has selected Dow Jones as its main provider of news content on ICE desktops.

Under the expanded agreement, customers will have access to premium news, data and insights from Dow Jones Newswires. This includes select content from The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and Investor’s Business Daily across ICE desktop platforms, including ICE Connect, Market-Q and eSignal.

This content and analysis is further enhanced with Dow Jones’s comprehensive, reliable calendar data for economic events and access to Dow Jones NewsPlus, a customizable real-time news dashboard designed for easy navigation to the day’s top headlines and market overviews.

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with Dow Jones to offer customers high-quality news content in a streamlined manner across ICE desktop platforms,” said Maurisa Baumann, VP of Desktops and Feeds Products at ICE. “Our suite of ICE desktop platforms provides our high-quality market data platform, messaging, and analytics for our customers, and the premium news content services provided by Dow Jones will make a great addition to our offering.”

ICE desktop solutions connect customers to the global marketplace, bringing together a range of trading tools with cross-asset, real-time data, news and analytics for global markets.

“This agreement with ICE significantly extends the reach of our trusted real-time content, helping traders and advisors make faster, more strategic decisions,” said Joe Cappitelli, general manager of Dow Jones Newswires. “Our world-renowned news and data enhance the user experience for ICE customers, creating value for them and their businesses.”

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

