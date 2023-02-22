Silverado Partners With WellSky® to Improve Quality of Life for Hospice and Palliative Patients and Clinicians

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellSky, a leading health and community care technology company, today announced a new partnership with Silverado, a hospice, palliative care, and memory care organization, to improve the quality of care delivered to patients and increase clinical staff efficiency with WellSky Hospice & Palliative software and analytics tools.

Founded in 1996, Silverado serves almost 3,000 patients across the United States and provides personalized medical, social, and spiritual care that gives patients the chance to experience life to the fullest. Patients and their families benefit from a wide range of tailored resources, such as disease-specific approaches and unique quality-of-life programs that cater to patient interests. Silverado staff members are dementia-certified and specially trained to care for the highest acuity hospice and palliative patients with services like IV hydration and antibiotics in the comfort of the home setting, so patients don’t have to spend precious time in the hospital.

With a growing focus on its palliative care program and a desire to streamline clinician workflows, Silverado began to explore new electronic health record (EHR) platforms. After evaluating the WellSky Hospice & Palliative solution, Silverado recognized that WellSky could support the unique requirements of both their hospice and palliative care programs, while improving clinical documentation efficiency.

“At Silverado, our mission is to change the world in how end-of-life care is delivered to those with life-limiting illnesses, and that starts with a strong drive for innovation in care delivery. We are thrilled to team up with WellSky, as they have the same pioneering spirit and drive to change the industry for the better,” said Loren Shook, CEO and Co-Founder of Silverado. “Not only will WellSky’s solutions give us the tools we need to thrive in an increasingly value-based landscape, but they will help us improve operational efficiency and remove roadblocks for our teams to focus on what matters most – delivering the best possible care to our patients and their families.”

By implementing WellSky technology, which facilitates easier, faster, and more flexible documentation, Silverado clinicians will achieve a better work-life balance – an important aspect of the organization’s culture. Silverado staff will use WellSky’s hospice-specific and palliative-specific revenue cycle capabilities to seamlessly bill for both fee-for-service and value-based care; WellSky CareInsights™ for Hospice, a predictive analytics solution, to prioritize skilled care and family support at the most sensitive time with seven-day mortality risk predictions; and WellSky’s care transition solutions to streamline referral management.

“Silverado’s clinical excellence is unmatched, and we are honored to work alongside them as they provide compassionate care to their patients,” said WellSky CEO Bill Miller. “WellSky is committed to providing best-in-class solutions that are purpose-built for end-of-life care and that will power leading organizations like Silverado into the future of hospice and palliative care.”

The WellSky Hospice & Palliative solution recently was named the top performer in Hospice (Independent) in the 2023 Best in KLAS Awards. Determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers, Best in KLAS recognizes software and services companies that excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care.

About WellSky®

WellSky is one of America’s largest and most innovative healthcare technology companies leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care. Our proven software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today’s value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations scale processes, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates clients’ needs and innovates relentlessly to build healthy, thriving communities. For more information, visit wellsky.com.

About Silverado

Silverado is a Great Place to Work-certified company. Founded in 1996, the company aims to enrich the lives of those with memory loss by changing how the world cares for people with cognitive decline and other chronic or acute conditions. This foundation allows Silverado associates to provide residents and patients with the utmost dignity, freedom, respect, and quality of life. Silverado has grown to become a nationally recognized provider of memory care, hospice, and palliative care services with locations in California, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. To learn more, visit silverado.com or call (866) 522-8125.