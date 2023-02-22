Press Registration Open for ISDA’s 37th Annual General Meeting in Chicago!

Join us in Chicago on May 9-11 for this year’s ISDA Annual General Meeting. Don’t miss out – Register today!

Join us in Chicago on May 9-11 for this year’s ISDA Annual General Meeting. Don’t miss out – Register today!

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The conference will include sessions on:

The regulatory response to non-bank financial intermediation

Lessons from the crypto winter

Responding to liquidity crunches while maintaining systemic resilience

The outlook for trading

Automating collateral management

Preparing for the last days of LIBOR

Using ESG-related products, indices and derivatives to achieve sustainability objectives

Additional information on the conference, including an agenda, is available on the ISDA's website. An updated agenda will be available in due course.

Journalists are invited to attend all social events, including the pre-conference welcome reception on Tuesday May 9 at 8:00PM.

Please note that attendance at the evening events is granted on a strictly off-the-record basis and is for networking purposes only, not for reporting.

WHEN: Conference sessions will be held on Wednesday May 10 – Thursday May 11, 2023. The pre-conference welcome reception is on Tuesday May 9 at 8:00PM. WHERE: Swissotel Chicago 323 E Wacker Dr

Chicago, IL

Since 1985, ISDA has worked to make the global derivatives markets safer and more efficient. Today, ISDA has over 1,000 member institutions from 79 countries. These members comprise a broad range of derivatives market participants, including corporations, investment managers, government and supranational entities, insurance companies, energy and commodities firms, and international and regional banks. In addition to market participants, members also include key components of the derivatives market infrastructure, such as exchanges, intermediaries, clearing houses and repositories, as well as law firms, accounting firms and other service providers. Information about ISDA and its activities is available on the Association’s website: www.isda.org. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

All press attending this conference must register in advance.

Please send your name, affiliation, and contact details to Christopher Faimali, cfaimali@isda.org, +44 20 3808 9736

ISDA® is a registered trademark of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc.