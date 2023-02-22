Arrcus and VMware Partner to Create the Modern Telco Cloud to Deliver the Next-Generation of 5G Services with Agility

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core, edge and multi-cloud network infrastructure, is spotlighting its work with VMware at Mobile World Congress 2023. The partners deliver a truly modern telco cloud by enabling communication services providers (CSPs) to create next-generation 5G services with agility.

The Arrcus and VMware solution combines the Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform with VMware Telco Cloud Platform architecture, providing CSPs with end-to-end slicing for 5G, from radio access network (RAN) to multi-access edge computing (MEC) to core networks. This capability, which leverages Arrcus’ advanced traffic engineering technology, lets CSPs divide their networks into smaller, more manageable segments, which can be easily controlled and monitored. Now CSPs can set different policies and service level agreements (SLAs) for unique customers and applications on various slices of their networks, greatly expanding their ability to introduce new and innovative services. CSPs and their customers will also benefit from expedited service delivery and improved network scalability.

Network automation is another key CSP benefit of the joint solution. And CSPs can create instances across RAN, 5G core, (MEC)/edge and transport networks. The Arrcus-VMware solution also delivers a service assurance platform for transport network, 5G core and RAN telemetry, so CSPs receive metadata on key network parameters.

“CSPs need truly modern infrastructure to gain the greatest value from their 5G investments,” said Arrcus CEO and Chairman Shekar Ayyar. “Arrcus’ ACE platform and our partnership with VMware provide CSPs with an agile network overlay to automate network operations, expedite the delivery of new services on and monetize their 5G infrastructure.”

“VMware brought software-defined networking to service providers,” said Lakshmi Mandyam, vice president of product management and partner ecosystem, service provider and edge, VMware. “VMware’s Telco Cloud Platform, in concert with innovator Arrcus, is transforming 5G networks with virtualization and SDN, distributed computing, cloud technology, automation and agility.”

