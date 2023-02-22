Municipal Property Insurance Company Selects Origami Risk Core Platform for Policy Administration, Claims, Risk Services

MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Municipal Property Insurance Company (MPIC), a premiere provider of property insurance coverages to municipalities throughout Wisconsin, has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant SAAS P/C platform for underwriting, billing, and claims administration.

In addition to gaining speed and efficiency in its underwriting, billing and policy and claims administrative processes, MPIC will be leveraging the various risk management capabilities available on Origami’s platform to provide loss control and other risk-related services to the growing number of municipalities it serves throughout Wisconsin, as well as their insurance agents and brokers.

"As more Wisconsin counties, cities, villages, towns, and special districts choose MPIC for their commercial property insurance and related risk management services, Origami’s state-of-the-art platform gives us the ability to respond to their needs with greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency,” said Blair Rogacki, CEO, MPIC. "We also will leverage Origami’s functionality to help policyholders assess and manage their risks more effectively, protect their properties and control their costs."

“We’re excited about working with MPIC to bring automation and technology-based solutions that will transform several aspects of their business. Based on our experience, MPIC may see some early gains as our systems are configured for fast and efficient implementation with true speed to value and ready integration with existing technology infrastructures,” said Christopher Bennett, president, Core Solutions division, Origami Risk. “These capabilities are among several innovative solution sets we’ve developed to help carriers and other insurance providers drive efficiencies across critical functions, meet customer needs and improve overall performance.”

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control and claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

About Municipal Property Insurance Company (MPIC)

Municipal Property Insurance Company was founded in 2015 by and with the support of the Wisconsin Municipal Mutual Insurance Company (WMMIC), Cities and Villages Mutual Insurance Company (CVMIC), and the League of Wisconsin Municipalities Mutual Insurance (LWMMI). Specifically designed to address the unique needs of municipalities for a stable and comprehensive property insurance company and serve as more than just an insurer. MPIC also acts as a service partner that provides the highest quality insurance product and ancillary services to municipalities. As a premiere provider of property insurance products in this business sector, MPIC offers; Comprehensive Property Insurance, Contractors Equipment Coverage, Equipment Breakdown Coverage, Business Interruption Coverage, Fine Arts Coverage, Pier and Wharf Coverage, just to name some of the most common.

About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.