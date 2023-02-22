FluentStream Forms Strategic Partnership with Long-Time Channel Partner, Hosted Solutions

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FluentStream, the fastest-growing unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) provider for small and midsize organizations, today announced it has signed a strategic partnership with Denver-based Hosted Solutions, a provider of hosted voice services that has also been a FluentStream channel partner for six years.

“We have enjoyed working with FluentStream as a channel partner and have been thoroughly impressed with the team’s responsiveness and dedication to addressing customer needs,” said Patrick Watriss, CEO, Hosted Solutions. “As we considered the direction of our business, we realized we’d be able to better serve our customers and strengthen our business by engaging in a strategic partnership with FluentStream.”

As part of this partnership, Hosted Solutions customers will be upgraded to FluentStream’s customizable communication platform that offers direct integration with widely used CRM solutions, sophisticated reporting, and web and mobile applications — all of which can be managed from a convenient, easy-to-use web portal that empowers customers to enable services and set their preferences. This level of flexibility and control gives customers the freedom to customize their work environment based on the needs of their employees and their business type.

Additionally, FluentStream is fiercely dedicated to providing 24/7 U.S.-based human customer support. FluentStream’s award-winning customer service coupled with its cloud-based communications services make it possible for customers to thrive from any location or device.

“Working with us side by side for many years, Hosted Solutions has seen how we work, how our technology works and how we serve our customers,” said Cass Gilmore, CEO, FluentStream. “Having an existing channel partner become a strategic partner is another validation of FluentStream’s value proposition to the channel partner community. Our unique solutions for channel partners in an industry that’s rapidly consolidating makes it an exciting time for our company.”

To learn more about becoming a FluentStream strategic partner, contact partnerships@fluentstream.com. To learn more about FluentStream’s service offering, visit https://www.fluentstream.com/products/.

About Hosted Solutions

Founded in Denver, Colorado in 2005, Hosted Solutions revolves around the power of outsourcing and sales as a service to help businesses reduce costs and gain greater productivity. The company provides hosted voice services to thousands of end users across the Front Range as well as network cabling, fiber, and audio-visual equipment. To learn more, visit https://www.hosted-123phones.com/.

About FluentStream

FluentStream is a cloud communications company that simplifies and automates how small to medium-sized businesses communicate with their customers. FluentStream enables service, sales and other professionals to deliver an exceptional customer experience from any device or location. Inc. 5000 has recognized FluentStream as one of the fastest-growing private companies for five consecutive years, and BuiltIn named FluentStream one of the best places to work. For more information, visit www.fluentstream.com and connect on Linkedin.